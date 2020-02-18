News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Q&A with staff writer Clayton Sayfie, previewing Michigan Hoops

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team is all set round two against Michigan this season, as they hope to get their revenge agains the Wolverines inside the RAC on Wednesday night.

The Knight Report once again spoke with Clayton Sayfie, who is a staff writer over at the Michigan-Rivals site (TheWolverine.com) to learn more about the Wolverines basketball program.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}