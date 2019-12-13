SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The Knight Report spoke with Chris McManus of SHUHoops.com to learn more about the Pirates basketball program.

Next up for the Scarlet Knights, they will welcome Seton Hall to the RAC for the annual Garden State Hardwood Classic game. The Pirates coming off a 76-66 loss to Iowa State and are looking to bounce back against the Scarlet Knights.

The Rutgers men's basketball team is now 7-3 on the season after a solid 72-65 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night.

Seton Hall is one of the top 40 teams averaging over 80 points per game, what has been the main reason for their offensive success this season?

Any answer that doesn't mention Myles Powell is just plain wrong. Powell was the primary reason Seton Hall was close to upsetting Michigan State and also carried the load against Oregon, but his main help came in the form of second scorer Sandro Mamukelashvili, who really stepped up (3-time KenPom MVP) in many ways before fracturing his wrist at Iowa State. Secondary scoring in Sandro's 6-8 week absence will be a key to sustaining offensive balance.

Can you tell us more about Myles Powell’s game, it seems like his strong suit is his three point shooting. Is there any aspects of his game we should watch out for?

Powell can and will pull up from anywhere in the half court, but he has quite a few tools to choose from. He has worked a lot on an effective pump fake from the three-point line to draw three foul shots -- his three will come close too, it's not an act -- and he also has the ability to just blow by his defender if they go for the fake. Among many other things, look out for him to score in transition: Powell loves to drive to the hoop after quick restarts and whenever a defender doesn't close out, he'll attempt an off-balance long shot from near the coach's box for a transition three.

Recently Seton Hall lost their top big man and second leading scorer in Sandro Mamukelashvili, can you tell us how big of a loss this is and who is expected to step up in his place?

As mentioned, Sandro emerged as Seton Hall's second scorer and also dished 3+ assists several times this campaign -- the Georgian forward used to play point guard when he was younger.

His injury came at a terrible time as he was hitting his junior stride and with Kevin Willard starting to flow more of the offense through him. Playing the four spot, Sandro is expected to be replaced by sophomore stretch-four/wing Jared Rhoden as well as high-potential forward Tyrese Samuel. We'll see if Taurean Thompson is given another chance, but the former Syracuse forward has seen little playing time since the middle of last season.

What about the Seton Hall defense, how has that side of the Pirates game been this season?

It's statistically been better than last season and has provided the offense with some extra lives if you will in important games this year like Oregon and Michigan State.

Quincy McKnight is still an all-Big East caliber overall defender and former walk-on guard Shavar Reynolds Jr. has left Willard calling him "probably the best on-ball defender" on the team, over McKnight. Sandro was also improving defensively so the defense may take a hit with him out, but Seton Hall is more equipped in the paint this year with 7-footer Romaro Gill a season more experienced and Florida State transfer and fellow 7-footer Ike Obiagu adding to depth.

Has there been any more talk about the Willard suspension earlier in the year? Is the case done and over with?

His initial suspension was Seton Hall-imposed after they discussed the matter with the NCAA, but prior to formally being "charged" with anything. The follow-up scholarship reduction was that formal response and no further suspension was deemed necessary.

Prediction for the game and why?

I foresee a not always pretty high 60s, low 70s type of game with three technicals and some Myles Powell fireworks. 70-65 Hall.