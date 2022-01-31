Q&A with Sacred Heart OL coach Ryan Gunningsmith talking JD DiRenzo

Not too long ago, Rutgers Football landed one of the most prized offensive linemen in the transfer portal in offensive tackle JD DiRenzo out of Sacred Heart University.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound South Jersey native chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of offers from programs such as Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Virginia and many others.

Now everyone has seen the tape and our staff even broke it down, but that wasn’t enough as we wanted to learn more about DiRenzo.

So TKR caught up with Sacred Heart offensive line coach Ryan Gunningsmith to learn more about DiRenzo as a player and a person.