"It was a great feeling," Jackson said. "But that's over with, we're not worried about Temple anymore, we got the win and we're just focused on Virginia Tech."

After a tough opening game where he had to leave early in the first quarter with an injury, JaQuae Jackson got his first true taste of Division I football in Rutgers' 36-7 victory over Temple as he led the team with four catches for 95 yards.

As a transfer from Divison II California University of Pennsylvania, Jackson showed glimpses of why the Scarlet Knights were eager to bring in the 2022 All-American, including a 61-yard reception from Gavin Wimsatt that brought SHI Stadium to its feet.

"It was time to make a play," he said when asked about the sequence. "Gavin threw a great ball, the o-line gave great protection, and I just made a play."

Big plays are part of Jackson's repertoire as he finished last season with 1,178 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 77 receptions. However, he tries not to focus on the explosives and is more concerned about doing what is best for the team.

"I'm just taking it day by day and chopping the moment," he said. "I'm not really worried about any big plays coming, I'm worried about the next thing and that's Virginia Tech."

Despite not knowing he was going to start on Saturday night, Jackson was willing to roll with the punches and give the Scarlet Knights everything he had.

"I just take it day by day, " he said. "I'm not really worried too much about who's starting or not starting, I just come out here to play."

Jackson also discussed his relationship with Wimsatt and how the transition from DII to DI has been.

"I go to [Wimsatt] after every play just to make sure I'm in the right spot," he said. "The transition has been great, I'm just blessed and humbled to be here."

In addition, Jackson gave praise to Virginia Tech's defense and is looking forward to the matchup.

"They have a good defense," he said. "They got some corners with length so it's going to be good."