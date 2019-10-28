News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Q&A with Rutgers Hoops true freshman guard Paul Mulcahy

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Men’s Basketball team only added one scholarship player in the 2019 recruiting cycle and that was in-state point guard Paul Mulcahy.The Bayonne native was ranked as No. 139 overall pros...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}