Q&A with Rutgers Hoops Assoc. HC Karl Hobbs previewing 2021 season

It’s still somewhat early as you’ve only had so many practices, but what are you thoughts on this year’s team, especially coming off the program making the tournament for the first time in 30 years last season.

KARL HOBBS: “The team has really one a fantastic job especially after coming off a really difficult COVID season. What we are really trying to do is build off of last year. I think that they gained some valuable experience by finally getting to the tournament and performing well. I think they got a real sense of what they can accomplish when you put in the work in the offseason. Now with our depth and experience, I think the guys feel pretty optimistic of the direction that this thing is going in.”