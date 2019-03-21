Q&A with Rutgers true freshman quarterback Cole Snyder
Cole Snyder signed in December with Rutgers, enrolled early in January and is participating in spring practice.
The true freshman quarterback is getting a head start and is learning the playbook, getting adjusted to the speed and classes and everything else.
See what he had to say recently in the Q&A below.
Q: How’s spring practice going for you as you try to absorb and learn everything?
SNYDER: “It’s a lot to take in. Once the balls come out and guys are going full speed, it gets a lot tougher. I’m just trying to be clean and doing things how they’re supposed to look. That’s the biggest thing right now. It’s coming along”
Q: What’s the toughest thing for you so far in the few couple days?
SNYDER: “The toughest thing is getting used to the speed. People think it is going to be a lot harder, but you got better players at each position. It all evens out. It is just football.”
Q: How have you handled the playbook?
SNYDER: “The playbook is going to be tough. Pro Style offense has a lot of verbiage, a lot of deeper routes, not a lot of quick game. Just getting it all down and studying, it’s coming along and it’s going good.”
Q: How has it been with the other guys in the quarterback room?
SNYDER: “We have a good QB room, a lot of new guys. Art (Sitkowski) and Austin (Albericci) are back in there. Art and Austin are really good guys. It’s a good room. When I come off the field, Austin will be like ‘you got the Dover open’ or something like that. I am just asking Art questions and having them there to help me is good.”
Q: How much does enrolling early benefit you do you think?
SNYDER: “If you want to play as a freshman and you come in the summer, it’s going to be hard, especially in this offense. Getting a shot to play and participating in spring ball and having these reps, nothing can replace that. It’s definitely special.”
Q: How’s it been handling school?
SNYDER: “I’m taking a couple harder classes. It’s only 12 credits though so it’s not too bad. Definitely finding that balance between football and school is tough, but it has to get done. I mean, they give you so much support here between tutors and study hall hours, so it’s easier once you get the support.”