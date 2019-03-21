See what he had to say recently in the Q&A below.

The true freshman quarterback is getting a head start and is learning the playbook, getting adjusted to the speed and classes and everything else.

Cole Snyder signed in December with Rutgers, enrolled early in January and is participating in spring practice.

Q: How’s spring practice going for you as you try to absorb and learn everything?

SNYDER: “It’s a lot to take in. Once the balls come out and guys are going full speed, it gets a lot tougher. I’m just trying to be clean and doing things how they’re supposed to look. That’s the biggest thing right now. It’s coming along”

Q: What’s the toughest thing for you so far in the few couple days?

SNYDER: “The toughest thing is getting used to the speed. People think it is going to be a lot harder, but you got better players at each position. It all evens out. It is just football.”

Q: How have you handled the playbook?

SNYDER: “The playbook is going to be tough. Pro Style offense has a lot of verbiage, a lot of deeper routes, not a lot of quick game. Just getting it all down and studying, it’s coming along and it’s going good.”

Q: How has it been with the other guys in the quarterback room?

SNYDER: “We have a good QB room, a lot of new guys. Art (Sitkowski) and Austin (Albericci) are back in there. Art and Austin are really good guys. It’s a good room. When I come off the field, Austin will be like ‘you got the Dover open’ or something like that. I am just asking Art questions and having them there to help me is good.”

Q: How much does enrolling early benefit you do you think?

SNYDER: “If you want to play as a freshman and you come in the summer, it’s going to be hard, especially in this offense. Getting a shot to play and participating in spring ball and having these reps, nothing can replace that. It’s definitely special.”

Q: How’s it been handling school?

SNYDER: “I’m taking a couple harder classes. It’s only 12 credits though so it’s not too bad. Definitely finding that balance between football and school is tough, but it has to get done. I mean, they give you so much support here between tutors and study hall hours, so it’s easier once you get the support.”