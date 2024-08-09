Fletcher spoke with the media this past week about his position switch, his rise up the depth chart and how he's handled learning the offense this offseason.

After two seasons on the banks as a defensive end, Kenny Fletcher enters his first season with Rutgers Football as a tight end after making the move prior to the Pinstripe Bowl this past December.

Question: How has the first couple weeks of camp been so far?

Kenny Fletcher: “The first couple of weeks have been good, we have been working hard, the team has just been getting better.”

Q: What was your summer like as you continue to adjust to being a tight end and kind of what did you focus on as you develop in that position?

KF: “Summer was tough, especially the conditioning, but as the development went on with the tight end position, I think I got better. I've learned more in the playbook too, so everything's been going well.

Q: Can you talk a little bit more about that switch from defense to offense. Did coach approach or did you approach him?

KF: “The switch from defense to offense, I actually approached coach just to see if I could help the team in any other way and that was the offer he gave up to me. So I was down for that.”

Q: How do you feel like you have been adjusting to Coach Ciracocca’s offense?

KF: “Coach Ciarocca has been on my butt, he's been getting me better. He's a good coach and I've never met a coach like him. I felt like the move was meant to happen.”

Q: I know there haven't been a lot of training camp practices yet. What differences do you see in yourself in the way that you're picking things up and the way that you're reacting on the field compared to spring knowing you are still learning the position.

KF: “I dug deeper into the playbook because you can never know enough, especially when you think you know something all the way, you really don't. So I've dug deeper and I learned more, so I felt a bit more comfortable. As for training camp, it's coming and going along right now.”

Q: How do you feel like you're coming along as a blocker?

KF: “I love blocking because of the violence in it. You could use some of your defensive violence and techniques then transfer it over to tight end. You dig your thumbs into people and put your face into people.”

Q: You have Coach Vallone in the tight ends room now and ironically was a defensive lineman now he's coaching offense, so how helpful has he been with your development?

KF: “Coach Vallone, he's been a bigger part in my development. I've worked some extra hours with him behind the scenes and he's really on my butt as well, just like Coach Ciarrocca, They've both been getting me better, but having coach Vallone there is the best thing for me right now.”