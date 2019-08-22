Q&A with Rutgers Football sophomore WR Shameen Jones
After practice on Tuesday, The Knight Report caught up with Rutgers Football redshirt sophomore wide receiver Shameen Jones to talk camp, coaches and the Scarlet Knights new mantra.
TKR: How’s the wide receiver group looked so far this camp?
Shameen Jones: “We’ve been looking good and getting better. I feel we’ve gotten a lot better from the couple of previous seasons. Just about everyone has been producing in their own way so far.”
What’s the transition like in practice with a lefty and righty quarterback splitting reps?
SJ: “At first it affected us because McLane Carter was just coming in during the spring but we kept getting extra work with him just to make sure that no matter what quarterback was on the field that the timing was always there.”
Offensive Coordinator John McNulty says the ball comes out of McLane’s hand a little different than Artur’s, has that affected you in any way?
SJ: “It’s kind of difficult catching a left handed ball, but at the end of the day as a receiver it’s your job to catch the ball so you have to get used to it.”
What’s it like to have coach Lester Erb back working with the wide receivers?
SJ: “It's great to have him back. It’s good to always have the same coach because of the continuity and not having to learn new techniques. You know what to expect and the connection we have with him is can be looked at like a father and a coach.”
How’s the mood of the team and the wide receiver room been so far during camp?
SJ: “We’ve just been working hard to get better every day. We can’t really focus on what’s going to happen during the season but we’re trying to improve and get better each day. Our saying right now is MITIA (Ma-tee-ah) “Most Improved Team In America.”
What does the new saying “Chop Wood, Carry Water” mean to you?
SJ: “It’s a saying that we got from a book and to me it means if you do the hard work, you’ll eventually prevail.”