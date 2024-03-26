Today marked the first day of spring practice and Rutgers Football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt spoke with the media for the first time since arriving on campus.

Question: What was it like being out there following spring?

Gavin Wimsatt: "Just competing and maximizing our ability to get better today so it’s great."

Q: This is the first time we talked to you since Athan’s come on board, just your thoughts about one, Rutgers adding a transfer quarterback, and just what has your relationship with Athan been like since he’s been here?

GW: "He’s a great guy, we pick each other’s brains and it’s been nothing but beneficial to the quarterback room to have him there, and we added AJ as well. I think the quarterback room has done a great job of just making sure we compete every day, whether it’s in the weight room, meeting room, just out on the field, our first day being out there so it’s really great, and, as to bring in another quarterback, we’re competing for our jobs every day. Competing only rises our level of play and, at the end of the day, we’re just trying to make the team better and build off of last year."

Q: Gavin, it’s been a full year now working with Ciarrocca. Do you feel you have the grasp of the playbook? Are you still learning some things here and there?

GW: "There’s always things to learn. There’s always things you can get better at, but I feel very comfortable in what we’ve been working on and what we’ve done so far, but there’s always things I can improve on and get to different reads faster and just be able to make it through progressions faster so yeah."

Q: What have you worked on since last season? What was your area of concentration?

GW: "Just fundamentals. I think that was a big area and you don’t get to work on fundamentals a lot during the season and, just getting more comfortable with the basics and in this offense and we know what we do so."

Q: Generally, how was the first day of practice? It seemed like Coach kept you there a little longer maybe than expected, but what was just your vibe of the first day?

GW: "Great, everybody’s excited, high energy day, and I think everybody did a great job competing, and it’s just nice to be back out there, it feels like such a long time, but it’s not too long. It’s just great to be back out there and competing with my guys, so."

Q: Having a guy like Athan in there, who’s obviously familiar with Kirk’s offense, how much does that help you just being able to talk to him and pick his brain about something that’s in a system he knows so well already?

GW: "It helps a lot because, even at Minnesota, they may have not looked at a certain play the same way, and I think it’s interesting and you get to see it from two different perspectives, how they used to see it and how we see it now. It’s just nice to have another older guy in there and we can pick each other's brains, which is nice."

