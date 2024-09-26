PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Q&A with Rutgers Football QB Athan Kaliakmanis through three games

Chase Jacoby
Rutgers.Rivals.com

After getting off to a 3-0 start with a big win over Virginia Tech this past weekend, Rutgers Footbal quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis spoke with the media this week about the program's hot start to the season.

Looking back at the film, how do you think you performed?

Athan Kaliakmanis: “Always room for improvement. A lot of things to clean up, physically, my feet, a lot of things to clean up for sure on my part.”

Q: How have you thought about the way that Kenny Fletcher has continued to adjust at tight end and the weapon that he's becoming in the offense.

AK: “Kenny's super talented, super strong, super physical, and he's really grown up over these past four games, I see improvement every single game for him, and he, like I said this before, he's a special player. He really is, and I'm excited for him and what's to come.”

Q: Sam Brown stepped up in some big moments on Saturday. What have you seen from him this season?”

AK: “Toughness, that's what I've seen for him, discipline, super hard work, extremely hard worker. I trust him. I trust that he's going to be where he's supposed to be. He's earned it. He's super tough. He knows how to chop.”

Q: When you look at Washington's film, what's your impression of their defense and schemes that they run? Coach talked about how Steve Belichick's defense is very difficult.

AK: “Super athletic, super disciplined. They're where they're supposed to be when they need to be there. Super talented. They could play. They fly around the football, they get to the ball, and like I said, they're just super skilled and talented.”

Q: You mentioned Sam. What’s it like as a quarterback to have Kyle and Sam as a one two punch in the backfield to split the carries?

AK: “It's absolutely awesome having backs like that that are just super talented, and that goes for every other position too. It's not just the backs, it’s the receivers and the O line. I feel super confident, whether it's in the backfield, the backs or, going through my progressions on a route and trusting that everyone's going to be where they need to be. Everyone's going to execute and chop their job.”

Q: Short week this week, I asked Coach Schiano the same question, but from a player standpoint, what's the most important part about preparing when you have one less day?

AK: “Yeah, it's just chopping your moments that's really it. A day shorter, so the routine is going to change a little bit, but find that routine, building it and then just chopping your job.”

Q: Dymere had a couple of really good catches adjusting to the ball. How valuable is it as a quarterback to have guys that if you're not completely on target they are able to adjust and make plays for you?

AK: “Huge, like you said, some of the time they're not on target. But if you got receivers that can make plays like the play to Ian the one at the end, super long run. I mean, that wasn't the most accurate ball, but he went back, adjusted to it. Dymere,there were a couple scenarios where I can point out where he had to stop a little bit, maybe getting hit and he turned around and caught it and just goes. I mean, two special players, and that's not only them in the receiver room, all the receivers really. I just trust him so much, and I love giving the ball to them.”

Q: You've gotten to play two home games in Piscataway so far, this is going to be the first true night game, first Big 10 game as well. How amped are you for it?

AK: “ Oh, so amped can't wait to see the fans excited for this team. But right now, it's just about chopping our job and focusing on one day, finishing our day today.”

Q: It looked like Virginia Tech was really keying in on Kyle and the run game and trying to stop them.

AK: “Like I said, I feel like I could always play better. I feel like there's always room for improvement.”

Q: You guys had fourth and goal from the one yard line Coach Schiano put the ball in your hands. Did you feel good knowing that the coaches have the confidence in you in a play like that to make something happen?

AK: “It's awesome, It really is. But I don't think it's more just me but it's the rest of the players on the offense, all eleven guys and that gives a lot of confidence to us players.”

Q: Did you think you would ever face a Belichick coached defense?

AK: “That was my dream as a kid.”

