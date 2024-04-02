Rutgers Football's starting offensive tackle for the past three seasons, Hollin Pierce made the decision to return to the banks for one last year following the Pinstripe Bowl victory and he spoke with the media following practice about all that and more.

Q: I guess, what's your biggest progression this year? What are you? What are you trying to work on the most?

HP: “Yeah, I would say just bending. This leverage, you know, being, you know, 6’9/6’8. Like, it's just, it's hard to, you know, be, you know, bending for, like, amount of time. So, I feel like, you know, that's definitely like a huge thing. I'm just working on this thing, low pad level, and just, yeah, sounds like that's a big thing for me to stay in low because I'm a tall guy”.

Q: How's your decision making process because a lot of guys will try to transfer or go pro? How tough was the decision? Or how easy was it to come back?

HP: “I mean, it was very easy to come back, you know, I saw how much I develop, especially when a coach flats, you know, came over, I just saw my development, and I just, you know, it was like, night and day looking at my pass home, and I just knew, I just need, I just need more time to work and just get better each and every day, you know. So it's very easy decision”.

Q: There's a lot of younger guys in O line room in their first and second year, what is your kind of advice to them?

HP: “You know, everything is not going to be perfect, you're gonna have good and bad days, it's gonna feel like you're gonna have a lot of bad days, but you just gotta keep like, keep chopping at it, just keep working, whatever you need to work on. And, you know, don't lose focus on that, you know, that spot you're working on”.

Q: How do you feel like the group has kind of developed overall and in progress, since you've started, and especially since coach clarity took over?

HP: “oh, man, since I started until now, I mean, the group is completely different, you know, just how we care about each other, How do we, you know, everything we do with each other, you know, we go out with each other on the field, you know, we're always looking out for each other, just a whole tensions of like, our goals, and like, what we want to do is completely different, and just how we approached the field”.

Q: This time a year ago, you're in a different place physically, right? And where are you at now, strength wise, and just kind of took us through the past year and thinking back to last year at this time?

HP: “I mean, last year, at this time, I would say, you know, I definitely wasn't as strong as I am now. That's like a big thing. I was working on just strength. And like I said before, just just, you know, getting lower, just working on my bending, that's just like a big thing, I probably gonna be working on bending for the rest of my career, to be honest. But that, that, for sure is what I've been, you know, working on and stuff like that so”.

Q: Coach Flaherty, you were talking about stories and sharing them how impactful are those when he's able to talk about guys from the league and be able to show film and some of those things?

HP: “I mean, it's very, it's, it's very impactful, you know, Coach flats, you know, has, he's been coaching for so many years. So, you know, these stories that he's telling us what, you know, he's sharing this knowledge with us, and you know, embracing it, it's just like, you know, incredible because it's like, wow, like, he just opened up my eyes or something. I just never saw it that way before. I never knew that work like that. And it has helped, it just helps so much”.

Q: You get a lot of guys back from last year and how much better can this O line be this year and how come?

HP: “I mean, a lot a lot better. You know, a lot of guys. We have talent across the board on the O line. And I mean, like I said, just the way we work, I mean everything like, you know, we work hard, and you know, everybody's working at things they need to work on. And like I said, we're tight. We're a tight group, you know, so I think we're gonna be a lot better”.

