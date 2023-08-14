Rutgers Football’s cornerback Robert Longerbeam met with media today following training camp practice to talk about his experience last season, the darkside of the defense and expectations for this year.

How’s training camp been so far?

RL: “Camps been good, everyone is getting better.”

What’s been the biggest change for you this offseason?

RL: “This offseason the real good was to get stronger, which I did. Also just play with better technique every play and lock in on the little things. I got a lot stronger.”

What’s the competition been like in the cornerback room with Max (Melton) returning + some new faces?

RL: “It’s great competition, all of the guys have been competing and we are getting better. We just get each other better and the room has definitely risen with the competition.”

The defense refers to themself as the dark side, what’s your definition of dark side?

RL: “Dark side is just that mentality of when you go step on that field, you need to have that chip on your shoulder and have that edge to you. It’s coming out, playing hard, playing physical and just having that dark side.”

How good can this year's defense be?

RL: “I think we are going to be really good. As long as we focus on the details and stay together, I think we can be really good.”

What’s it like being on a defense with a lot of the starters back?

RL: “It’s good because a lot of the older guys and leaders in the room of the dark side have stepped up this year. We are able to grow closer since we’ve been playing together. Then the new pieces we’ve added, they just came in and gelled, so it’s been good.”

What are some of the main things you worked on because you had a good year last season?

RL: “Really my eyes, like your eyes can get you in trouble as a corner so you need to have good eyes and patience. This is one thing that coach O (Mark Orphey) has really been emphasizing with me, so I would say my eyes.”

Have you been more vocal this year too?

RL: “Yes sir, I had to step up as a leader. It was time.”

What’s the competition like with some of the new faces at wide receiver?

RL: “I think they are getting us better and we are getting them better. There’s a lot of competition back and forth, they are catching some balls and we are getting some pass breakups and getting us ready for the season.”