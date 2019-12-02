Q&A with Pittsburgh Panthers beat writer Jim Hammett
After a big 25-point win over NJIT last week, the Rutgers Hoops team is back and ready to go, as they are set to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night. The Knight Report spoke with Jim H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news