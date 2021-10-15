Last weekend Rutgers Basketball played host to two of their top targets in Desmond Claude and Mike Sharavjamts as both of them spent the weekend on campus for an official visit.

While Claude is a well known recruit (No. 129 in the nation), Sharavjamts is a little more of an unknown, as he recently spent his junior year playing ball in Mongolia before coming back over to the states this past year.

To learn more about Sharavjmats, his game and where Rutgers stands in his recruit, TKR spoke with his current high school head coach Dave Briski of Andrews Osborne International Academy.

