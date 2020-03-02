Q&A with Maryland beat writer Pat Donahue, previewing UMD Hoops
The Rutgers men's basketball team is set to play host to a highly ranked Maryland in a sold out RAC later today.
Here at The Knight Report recently spoke with Pat Donahue of the Maryland.Rivals.com site to learn more about the Terrapins basketball program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news