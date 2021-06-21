This weekend the Rutgers Football program received some big news as they landed not one, but two kickers via the transfer portal in former Townson kicker Eric Bernstein and via the high school route in South Brunswick, New Jersey’s very own Jai Patel out of the 2022 recruiting class.

To learn more on both of these guys, TKR spoke with one of the top kicking / punting trainers around in Luke Gaddis of One on One Kicking Northeast to get the breakdown on both Bernstein and Patel who have been working with him for some time now.

