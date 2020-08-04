Brandon Renkart was a former Rutgers football walk-on turned captain linebacker from Piscataway who was a Scarlet Knight from 2003-07.

During his career "On the Banks", Renkart had 123 total tackles with 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

He then spent time in the NFL with the Jets, Cardinals, Colts, and Steelers, before choosing a life path elsewhere.

Check out a Q&A with Renkart about what he's been up to and his thoughts on the program and head coach Greg Schiano.