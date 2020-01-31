Q&A with Chris Balas, previewing Super Saturday against Michigan
Only one day left until B1G Super Saturday, where the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines inside of the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. The Knight R...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news