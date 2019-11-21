Willington Previlon is a redshirt senior defensive tackle on the Rutgers football and heading into the final home game of his career with the Scarlet Knights, TKR caught up with him after practice on Tuesday evening.

THE KNIGHT REPORT: Two games left for you here at Rutgers. Has it gone by fast?

WILL PREVILON: I'm not big on things going by fast, but yeah it did. As I look back now it's like, man, it's crazy.

TKR: Do you have a sense for the emotions come Saturday?

PREVILON: Not really, but maybe as soon as the day comes. Right now I'm just enjoying the moment.

TKR: How would you describe your five years at Rutgers?

PREVILON: Rocky. I mean, that's obvious. Whether or not it shows, I can see the potential we have. We're getting better.

TKR: Do any memories stick out to you?

PREVILON: There's too many, but I'd say, when I first got here, going through the intro to training with the old strength staff was probably the craziest experience as far as football. We did some crazy (stuff) like going up steps with sand bags and doing wall sits with 100-pound sand bags. Stuff like that. Then next year after that, coach (Kenny_ Parker came and then we did the same thing for a whole week when he first got here. Those are those that I think of it. We also had the St. Valentine's Day workout. That was probably the most insane thing I've ever been a part of. They were just crazy experiences. The madness. Of course I have funny memories with my bros in the dorms. I'll miss that.

TKR: What was it like going up against Jonah Jackson for Ohio State the other day? You guys came here together.

PREVILON: It was surreal seeing my old bro on a different team. When it came to game time though, it was all business. Afterwards, we showed him love and he'll always be a bro. That's my guy.

TKR: I was told you’re into computers and you’re an IT major, what are you into?

PREVILON: I like the inner workings and systems. I want to get into network security and data security, too. IT has a bunch of roles that you can go into.

TKR: You’ve seen playing time for a couple of years here but this season you’ve been in the backfield a lot, did things just click?

PREVILON: Growth. I've been able to put things together. Coach (Corey) Brown, great coach. He was able to expose what I've been lacking. I've worked toward getting better in my weaker areas. I've always had the length and size, I just had to put it together. I'm glad it all came out.

TKR: What would a win on Saturday mean?

PREVILON: Great, man. Just another win, period. No matter who it is. I just want to win. Not just because it's Senior Day, but I want my team to enjoy winning more.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.