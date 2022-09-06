According to Pro Football Focus, Braswell led the team with a defensive grade of 91.0 including 90.7 in coverage in 18 snaps.

The senior from Washington, D.C. talked after practice Tuesday about those injuries, coming back from that, the emotions, and his key interception in Rutgers' season-opening victory at Boston College in a Q&A below.

But injuries derailed his first season as a Scarlet Knight coming over from Temple he received All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2020.

Cornerback Christian Braswell was ready to step in and have a role for the Rutgers football team last fall.

Question: It’s been a long time for you to get out there? How was it?

Braswell: “It was a blessing. I was happy to get on the field. I enjoyed it so much. I soaked everything up.”

Q: You got that pick. Tell me about that.

Braswell: “We were in under coverage and was going back and I saw the ball and I couldn't believe it. I just went up and got it. I saw the opportunity and I took it.”

Q: How exciting was it after sitting for so long and going through all that stuff?

Braswell: “I soaked it all in. I really went through a lot of trials and tribulations just to get back on the field. It was one of those moments. I kind of cried a little bit before the game. Nobody really knows that. I was just so happy to be out there.”

Q: How frustrating was it to go through everything with your injuries coming in as a transfer?

Braswell: “It was very frustrating. This group of guys and staff stayed on me and made sure I was good. They checked up on me all the time. My family did the same thing. I have to give thanks to them and to God as well.”

Q: Those trials and tribulation you were talking about, can you just elaborate on the highs and lows maybe?

Braswell: “Yeah, I had the ACL injury and came back from that. Then in spring ball I got a hamstring injury and then in fall camp I got a quad injury. It was hitting me back-to-back-to-back. I knew I could get through, but I didn't want to keep doing it, you know? I had to keep a strong mind and keep praying. I knew everything would work itself out.”

Q: Is that why you were so emotional on Saturday? Throughout the journey you believed you could do it and play as well as you did?

Braswell: “Definitely. I was thinking about it all. I was like I’m here and I feel it. I was blessed.”

Q: Was there a mental hurdle you had to overcome?

Braswell: “I felt good coming into that game. I wasn’t really thinking about that. I just wanted to go play.”

Q: What’s the energy like after the win in the first game?

Braswell: “We’re going to take it one step at a time. After Boston College we have Wagner next. We’re going to keep that momentum going into the next game.”

Q: You guys obviously have Wagner this week, but in a couple weeks you’ll go back to Temple. Have you thought about that game at all yet and what it’s going to be like?

Braswell: “I don’t want to think about it too much right now. We want to focus on Wagner. But it will be nice.”