TheKnightReport - Puerto Rico National Team, NJ Native, Ethan Ramos, joins SKWC

A native of Hawthorne, New Jersey, Ramos placed twice in the New Jersey state tournament while wrestling for Hawthorne High School. He placed 4th his junior year, and won the 170-lb title his senior year before heading to University of North Carolina to wrestle collegiately.

As a Tar Heel, Ramos was a four-year starter with a very well-rounded career. Ramos wracked up 93 wins during his tenure at UNC, highlighted by a 6th place finish at the 2015 NCAA tournament his freshman year.



Since college, Ramos has been active on the international circuit, representing Puerto Rico. To his name, Ramos has a U23 national championship, silver medal at the Pan-Am championships to his name. Ramos also earned the Olympic team spot for what is now the 2021 summer games, but will need to qualify the weight for Puerto Rico.

Not only will Ramos bring attention to the Rutgers wrestling program through his wrestling, he will be a great workout partner for what is still a young team. Wrestling at 86KG (189-lbs), Ramos will make a great training partner for Billy Janzer, incoming freshman John Poznanski, the rest of the 174 – 197 lbers in Rutgers wrestling’s room. It is without question that head coach Scott Goodale will hope for Ramos’ knowledge and experience to rub off on his upper-weights.