Previewing Rutgers Hoops versus Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament
Rutgers Basketball has earned themselves a spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but it's finally time for them to hit the hardwood once again as they will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of the first four matchups of March Madness.
But before tip-off, let's check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE
SPREAD: Rutgers -2 || O/U set at 131.5 points
WHEN: Wednesday at 9:10pm EST
WHERE: UD Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
TV/STREAM: TruTV (LIVE STREAM)
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RUTGERS || NOTRE DAME
NET: No. 77 || No. 53
KENPOM: No. 74 || No. 52
ESPN BPI: No. 74 || No. 51
SAGARIN: No. 57 || No. 54
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS AS RECRUITS.....
NOTRE DAME
RUTGERS
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
NOTRE DAME RECORD: 22-10 (15-5) / Notable wins versus Kentucky, North Carolina and Miami (FL).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 34th matchup between the two former Big East Conference schools, with Notre Dame leading the series 20-13. The most recent game in the series also belongs to the Fighting Irish who defeated the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 69-61 back in March of 2013.
--------------------------------------------------------------
