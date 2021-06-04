Previewing Rutgers Football recruiting for the month of June

The first of four major recruiting weekends has finally arrived and Rutgers Football is all set to host seven different official visitors.

On top of that, the staff hosted multiple big names this past Wednesday at their first CHOP Elite camp since Greg Schiano returned the banks. Some of those names included commits Jovanni Bermudez, Taj White, Jacob Allen, Nelson Monegro, Kenny Fletcher and Anthony Johnson.

Along with hosting some of the 2022 commitments, they also hosted big name targets such as Jayden Bellamy, Jaedan Gould, Davison Igbinosun and many others.

Now to go along with all that, The Knight Report has already confirmed more than 50+ Division I prospects who are expected on campus over the next few weekends to either visit or camp at Rutgers.

