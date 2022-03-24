Previewing Rutgers Baseball versus Penn State this weekend

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights open Big Ten Conference play this weekend on the road. The Scarlet Knights will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a three-game weekend starting Friday afternoon. Rutgers comes into their first Big Ten series with a 14-5 record and a midweek win over the Rider Broncs. Rutgers had a disappointing weekend series versus the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks as they dropped two out of three games. Rutgers will play a doubleheader on Friday and the series finale will be on Saturday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Scarlet Knights for their first conference weekend series of the season. Penn State is 7-11 heading into the season. Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

The Penn State Nittany Lions are looking to start on the right foot heading into the Big Ten play versus Rutgers. The Nittany Lions are led by their head coach, Rob Cooper, who’s in his ninth season at Penn State. The Nittany Lions pitching staff will also be led by their sophomore right-handed pitcher Travis Luensmann. The South Carolina transfer has struggled so far this season. In his first five starts, Luensmann has posted a 0-2 record. He also has a 6.29 ERA and 11.8 K/9. In the second game of the doubleheader, freshman right-handed pitcher Tommy Molsky get start for the Nittany Lions. Molsky has has an up and down to his collegiate career. On the season, Molsky has a 0-3 record with a 4.35 ERA and 9.6 K/9. In the series finale, Penn State has not announced their Sunday starter versus Rutgers. Junior left-handed pitcher Kellan Tulio is the projected starting pitcher for the Nittany Lions on Saturday. As for the Nittany Lions offense, they have struggled a bit at the dish but do have some quality bats in their lineup. Junior catcher Matt Wood leads the Penn State offense in batting. Wood is batting .345 with 20 hits, four doubles, one triple, four home runs and a team-high 1.127 OPS. Senior first baseman Josh Spiegel is another hot bat in the Nittany Lions lineup. He’s slashing .306/.389/.435 with 18 hits, five doubles, one home runs and a .824 OPS. Two other Nittany Lions to watch this weekend are outfielder Billy Gerlott and infielder Kyle Hannon.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS