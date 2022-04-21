Previewing Rutgers Baseball versus Iowa this weekend
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are still home as they’ll be hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes for a three-game weekend series. The Scarlet Knights are also looking to get back in the win column after their 16-game winning streak snapped against Princeton on Wednesday.
Rutgers still comes into this series with one of the best records in the country. They have a 31-7 record and also in first place in the Big Ten. Rutgers has dominated in Big Ten play with an 11-1 conference record.
The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Rutgers as they will look to continue their early season success. Iowa comes into Bainton Field with a 21-12 record and a 6-3 Big Ten record. Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
INDIANA HOOSIERS
The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to do some damage against one of the top ranked college baseball teams in the country. The Hawkeyes will be led by their head coach, Rick Heller, who’s in his ninth season at Iowa.
The Hawkeyes pitching staff will also be led by their redshirt-sophomore RHP Adam Mazur as he’ll get the start on Friday. The South Dakota State transfer has been a huge addition for the Hawkeyes pitching staff. Mazur has 3-2 record through nine starts. He also has a 3.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 10.3 K/9.
Graduate transfer RHP Connor Schultz will get the start for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Butler graduate transfer has been really good for the Hawkeyes this season after four productive seasons at Butler. On the season, Schultz has a 1-0 record in nine appearances and four starts. He also possess a 2.63 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.3 K/9.
In the series finale, sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Langenberg will get the start for Iowa. The 6’2” 195 pound right-hander has had a very productive season for the Hawkeyes. Langenberg has a 4-0 record with a 3.05 ERA and 11.7 K/9 in his eight appearances and six starts.
As for the Iowa offense, they have one of the top offenses in the Big Ten. As a team, the Hawkeyes are batting .276 which ranked fifth in the conference. First baseman Peyton Williams has been a big part of Iowa’s success on offense. Williams is slashing .368/.481/.712 with a team-high nine home runs and a 1.193 OPS.
Redshirt-freshman outfielder Keaton Anthony has also helped carry the Iowa offense. Anthony is batting 362 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs and a 1.131 OPS. Two other Hawkeyes to watch this weekend are Izaya Fullard and Sam Peterson.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
The Rutgers Scarlet Knight are looking to get back on track after a disappointing loss to the Princeton Tigers on Wednesday. Rutgers will need to put that game behind them but also play with some fire against the one of top teams in the Big Ten Conference.
The Rutgers pitching staff has been excellent this season and will roll with the same weekend rotation they have had the past couple of weekends. Right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar will be on the mound in the series opener on Friday. The Seton Hill transfer has excellent this season as he has a 6-0 record in nine starts. He also possess a 2.56 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and a 10.1 K/9.
On Saturday, right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence will get the start on Saturday. Florence is another graduate transfer that has been excellent for Rutgers this season. Florence has a 4-1 record with a 2.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 in nine starts.
In the series finale, sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi will get the start for Rutgers. Sinibaldi is coming off a rough start last weekend against Indiana but has still put up solid numbers. He has a 2-0 record with a 4.33 ERA and a .255 opponent batting average in twelve appearances and five starts.
The Rutgers offense continues to prove that they are #1 offense in the Big Ten and one of the top offenses in the country. The Scarlet Knights offense has been led by their catcher Nick Cimillo, who has missed the past two games due to an injury. It’s still unclear if Cimillo will be available for the series.
However, the Scarlet Knights still have plenty of quality bats in the lineup if Cimillo is unavailable. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio continues to have a monster season as he’s slashing .378/.503/.578 with 51 hits, nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, a team-high eleven stolen bases and a 1.081 OPS.
Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko has been Rutgers leadoff hitter this season and is having a big season at the plate. Lasko is slashing .321/.400/.564 with 53 hits, twelve doubles, eight home runs, nineteen walks and a .964 OPS. Two other Scarlet Knights to watch this series are infielders Chris Brito and Tony Santa Maria.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
•Talk about it inside the FREE Rutgers Olympics Sports Forum