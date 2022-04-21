Previewing Rutgers Baseball versus Iowa this weekend

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are still home as they’ll be hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes for a three-game weekend series. The Scarlet Knights are also looking to get back in the win column after their 16-game winning streak snapped against Princeton on Wednesday. Rutgers still comes into this series with one of the best records in the country. They have a 31-7 record and also in first place in the Big Ten. Rutgers has dominated in Big Ten play with an 11-1 conference record. The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Rutgers as they will look to continue their early season success. Iowa comes into Bainton Field with a 21-12 record and a 6-3 Big Ten record. Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to do some damage against one of the top ranked college baseball teams in the country. The Hawkeyes will be led by their head coach, Rick Heller, who’s in his ninth season at Iowa. The Hawkeyes pitching staff will also be led by their redshirt-sophomore RHP Adam Mazur as he’ll get the start on Friday. The South Dakota State transfer has been a huge addition for the Hawkeyes pitching staff. Mazur has 3-2 record through nine starts. He also has a 3.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 10.3 K/9. Graduate transfer RHP Connor Schultz will get the start for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Butler graduate transfer has been really good for the Hawkeyes this season after four productive seasons at Butler. On the season, Schultz has a 1-0 record in nine appearances and four starts. He also possess a 2.63 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.3 K/9. In the series finale, sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Langenberg will get the start for Iowa. The 6’2” 195 pound right-hander has had a very productive season for the Hawkeyes. Langenberg has a 4-0 record with a 3.05 ERA and 11.7 K/9 in his eight appearances and six starts. As for the Iowa offense, they have one of the top offenses in the Big Ten. As a team, the Hawkeyes are batting .276 which ranked fifth in the conference. First baseman Peyton Williams has been a big part of Iowa’s success on offense. Williams is slashing .368/.481/.712 with a team-high nine home runs and a 1.193 OPS. Redshirt-freshman outfielder Keaton Anthony has also helped carry the Iowa offense. Anthony is batting 362 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs and a 1.131 OPS. Two other Hawkeyes to watch this weekend are Izaya Fullard and Sam Peterson.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS