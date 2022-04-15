Previewing Rutgers Baseball versus Indiana this weekend

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are readyfor their next Big Ten three-game weekend series as they welcome the Indiana Hoosiers for a three-game series starting this afternoon. Rutgers comes into this series with an 27-6 record and are currently riding a twelve-game winning streak. That is the longest active winning streak in college baseball after Tennessee and Miami both had their winning streaks snapped. Rutgers is also a perfect 9-0 at home in Bainton Field. Indiana comes into this series with a 13-18 record on the season and also have a 2-4 Big Ten record. Here is the series preview between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers.

INDIANA HOOSIERS

The Indiana Hoosiers are looking to shock the college baseball world as they will look to steal the series from the Scarlet Knights. The Hoosiers will be led by their head coach, Jeff Mercer, who’s in his fourth season at Indiana. The Hoosiers pitching staff will also be led by their redshirt-junior RHP Jack Perkins. The former Perfect Game All-American has been solid for the Hoosiers but will not get the start in the series opener on Friday. Junior right-handed pitcher John-Biagio Modugno will be on the mound for the Hoosiers in the series opener. Modugno has made twelve appearances this season including five starts. He has struggled mightily this season with a 0-2 record, 9.72 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and a 9.4 K/9. The Louisville transfer Jack Perkins will get the start for Indiana on Saturday. Perkins has been the Hoosiers Friday arm but he will get the start on Saturday now. Perkins possess a 2-2 record with a 4.71 ERA and 9.9 K/9 in his eight starts. In the series finale, senior right-handed pitcher Bradley Brehmer will get the start for Indiana. The Wright State transfer has been solid this season with a 3-2 in nine appearances and six starts. He’s also posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 in 36.1 innings pitched. As for the Indiana offense, they are one of the better offenses in the Big Ten. As a team, the Hoosiers are batting .273 but are second in the conference in home runs only behind Maryland. JUCO transfer Matthew Ellis is the leader in home runs for Indiana and in the Big Ten with twelve dingers on the season. Louisville transfer Bobby Whalen is another top bat in the Hoosiers lineup. He’s slashing .304/.385/.432 with 38 hits, six doubles, two triples, two home runs and a .817 OPS. Whalen is also third in the conference with stolen bases with fifteen. Two other Hoosiers to watch this weekend are infielder Phillip Glasser and outfielder Hunter Jessee.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS