The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be back on the road after hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions in a three-game series last weekend. Rutgers will travel to Evanston, Illinois to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Northwestern Wildcats baseball program is having a solid season with a 10-8 record with wins against Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Penn State and Minnesota. Northwestern is also coming off a 1-3 weekend against Maryland and Michigan.

Rutgers is coming off a rough weekend. The Scarlet Knights went 1-2 against the Penn State Nittany Lions in their home field. It was Rutgers first series loss of the season and currently have a 9-8 record.

