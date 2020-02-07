If there was an award given for the most improved team in the NCAA, the University of Illinois would be one of the first names thrown around. The Fighting Illini went from 2-9 in 2019, to a current 7-3 record thus far in 2020. Illinois brings a tough squad to tonight’s dual meet, featuring five ranked wrestlers spread throughout the lineup. In addition, the Illini have six returning NCAA qualifiers wrestling as well, making for an experienced and battle-tested bunch. Rutgers wrestling has struggled as of late, only winning four of their last five. The Illini will be heavily favored at 141, 165, and 174, and there will be highly competitive toss up bouts at 125, 133, and 184. The key for Rutgers to pick up the upset is to keep bonus point losses at a minimum where they are the underdog, and to win the toss-up bouts. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

125-POUNDS: No. 25 NIC AGUILAR vs. No. 21 JUSTIN CARDANI THE SKINNY: Nic Aguilar had one of, if not, the hottest first half of the season out of any Rutgers wrestler. The second half, however, has started off much slower. Aguilar has dropped three consecutive losses, and desperately needs a win here to get back on track as things inch closer to the post season. Aguilar’s opponent, Justin Cardani, has a recent win over Michigan’s Jack Medley, who is responsible for one of the losses in Aguilar’s losing streak. Cardani is not some who lights up the score board, as he has no bonus point victories this season. Aguilar is going to need to score early and often, which should make it difficult for Cardani to make a comeback down the stretch. But if Cardani can keep things tight, he is more than capable of stealing a go-ahead point or two late in the match. RESULT: Illinois via decision TEAM SCORE: 3 - 0 Illinois leads

133-POUNDS: NO. 10 SAMMY ALVAREZ vs. NO. 7 TRAVIS PIOTROWSKI THE SKINNY: The 133-lb weight class is a meat grinder in the Big Ten. A ranked opponent is bound to pop up on the schedule at least once a week it seems. This weekend is no different, as Sammy Alvarez once again has his hands full with No. 7 Travis Piotrowski. To Alvarez’s credit, he has handled his difficult schedule with flying colors, posting a 20 – 6 record as a true freshman. Piotrowski will provide a unique task for Alvarez, as Piotrowski does not wrestle like your traditional lower-weight. He is methodical from his feet, staying in quality position, and from the top, Piotworski will ride tough, attempting to sink in an arm bar. This match will come down to which wrestler dictates the pace. Can Alvarez keep thing electric and high scoring, where he is comfortable? Or will it be Piotrowski who slows down the match into a low-scoring affair? RESULT: Rutgers via Decision TEAM SCORE: 3-3 Tie

141-POUNDS: JOJO ARAGONA vs. NO. 12 DYLAN DUNCAN THE SKINNY: Jojo Aragona has had an up and down season, at times hindered by injury and illness. Confidence has been an issue for Aragona, as the true freshman has undoubtedly faced some growing pains in his first collegiate season. There will be no room for self-doubt as Aragona takes on returning NCAA qualifier, Dylan Duncan. Duncan has several losses under his belt, but that is mostly due to a battle-tested schedule. This is not a match that Aragona is unable to win, but he is certainly the underdog coming into this bout. The key for Aragona in this match is getting out quickly from bottom. Duncan likes to control his opponents from top with a boot, and will look to score from that position as well. If Aragona gives up a boot to Duncan, it will be a long seven minutes for him. RESULT: Illinois via decision

TEAM SCORE: 6–3 Illinois leads

149-POUNDS: GERARD ANGELO or NICK SANTOS vs. MOUSA JODEH THE SKINNY: For Rutgers to win this dual, they will need a win from whoever is wrestling 149 for the Scarlet Knights. Gerard Angelo has been the full-time starter for Rutgers, but Nick Santos may find his way back into the fold. Either wrestler will have a very winnable match in Mosua Jodeh, who is 2 – 12 on the season. It makes the most sense for Coach Goodale to send out Angelo, who is always capable of pinning his opponent. Bonus points could be crucial in terms of the final dual meet score, so it’s most reasonable to have Gerard Angelo on the mat, looking for his deadly cradle. RESULT: Rutgers via decision

TEAM SCORE: 6-6 Tied score

Mike Van Brill (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

157-POUNDS: MIKE VAN BRILL vs. ERIC BARONE THE SKINNY: On paper, this is not an easy match to pick. Mike Van Brill usually keeps things close, especially against opponents that are fairly even with him in ability. Eric Barone’s record may not look like much, but redshirt junior is a returning NCAA qualifier, where he reached the round of 16 in 2019. A number of Barone’s losses are to highly ranked opponents, which the same could be said about Van Brill. You really are not sure what Mike Van Brill you’re going to get when he takes the mat, making this even more difficult to favor one over the other. Van Brill could come out in great position, and be on the attack for points. On the other hand, he could wrestle sloppy and make some costly mistakes. Whoever wrestles the cleaner match walks away with the win in this one. RESULT: Illinois via decision TEAM SCORE: 9– 6 Illinois leads

Jackson Turley (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

165-POUNDS: BRETT DONNER or JACKSON TURLEY vs. NO. 14 DANNY BRAUNEGEL THE SKINNY: Though Jackson Turley is listed as a potential starter for 165, Brett Donner has been wrestling fairly well his last couple of outings. So, it is most likely Coach Goodale goes with the hot hand here. Donner will still be a considerable underdog in this match against No. 14 Danny Braunegel. Braunegel has a number of ranked wins on the season, most notably defeating North Carolina’s Kennedy Monday at the Midlands earlier this year. The key for Rutgers in this spot is to just avoid bonus. There can be a stretch of losses up top, making it crucial to minimize any extra team points where Illinois is favored. RESULT: Illinois via decision TEAM SCORE: 12 - 6 Illinois leads

Willie Scott (Rutgers Athletics)

WILLIE SCOTT or ANTHONY OLIVIERI vs. No. 23 JOEY GUNTHER THE SKINNY: Willie Scott will never be mistaken for a technician on the mat, but he sure is fun to watch. Scott has played the role as “fill-in man” most of his career, and has not done a terrible job when called upon. Scott will have his hands full with a ranked opponent in No. 23 Joey Gunther. Gunther is a two-time NCAA qualifier, who started his career at the University of Iowa, then transferred into Illinois his junior season. Gunther is another wrestler who does not tend to find a lot of bonus point victories, meaning two possibilities for Rutgers. One, the most likely, Scott drops a decision loss, which keeps Rutgers in the match down the stretch. Two, the score is close in the third-period and Scott can use his unique, but dangerous, skills from the top position for a bout-winning near-fall. RESULT: Illinois via decision TEAM SCORE: 15 – 6 Illinois leads

Billy Janzer (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

184-POUNDS: No. 12 BILLY JANZER vs. No. 15 ZAC BRAUNEGEL THE SKINNY: It seems like every week Billy Janzer has a ranked opponent, and he continues to chip them off one-by-one. Janzer was unranked most of the season, but has compiled a list of quality wins by the week. Zac Braunegel is battle-tested himself, as he has wrestled seven opponents that have been ranked at one point this season. Braunegel has two big wins over Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey and Iowa’s Nelson Brands. Janzer also defeated Caffey when Rutgers wrestled Michigan State, and he defeated Ohio State’s Rocky Jordan, who defeated Braunegel. On paper this is about as tight as you can get, so what is the X-factor in this match? The RAC. Janzer’s intensity feeds off of the Rutgers crowd, and this will give him a slight edge in what should be a fun and highly competitive contest. RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: 15 – 9 Illinois leads

197-POUNDS: NO. 19 JORDAN PAGANO vs. MATT WROBLEWSKI THE SKINNY: If all things hold, Rutgers is going to desperately need bonus points from Jordan Pagano. Which, against Matt Wroblewski, is not impossible. Wroblewski will not be an easy six points for Pagano by any means, as he has only been pinned twice this year, and once by No. 1 Kollin Moore. In addition, Wroblewski has kept losses to a major decision, or less, against highly ranked opponents such as Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed. Pagano’s senior leadership shines through on this team, so he’ll gladly accept this challenge, but a major decision is probably more likely. RESULT: Rutgers via major decision TEAM SCORE: 15-13 Illinois leads

Alex Esposito (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)