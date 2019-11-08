News More News
PREVIEW: The Niagara Purple Eagles come to town!

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

After a win against Bryant on Thursday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are trying to make it two wins in a row when the Niagara Purple Eagles come to town. Like Rutgers, Niagara is also 1-0 on the season with a victory against Drexel on Friday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday afternoon's contest.

TV: BTN Plus

WHEN: Sunday at 1:00p.m. EST

WHO: Niagara Purple Eagles at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Niagara - 326 / Rutgers - 74

PROJECTED NIAGARA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

James Towns

5-10/170

Sr.

Two time MAC player of the week last year, scored a team high 17 points vs. Drexel.

Marcus Hammond

6-2/160

So.

The New York native is a dangerous deep ball threat, he shot 52% from three last year.

Raheem Solomon

6-3/180

So.

Last season Solomon averaged 7.8ppg and 2.3rbg along with shooting 38% from three.

Nick MacDonald

6-5/185

Fr.

MacDonald was a prep kid at St. Thomas More, where he averaged 13ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.0apg.

Greg Kuakumensah

6-6/200

Jr.

Only started one game last year, but appeared in all 30. He scored in double digits twice in those 30 games.
PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/185

Jr.

The former three-star is averaging 11.4ppg, 2.7apg and 2.7rpg throughout his career.

Montez Mathis

6-4/205

So.

Scored a team high 11 points on Thursday, his 14th time scoring in double digits.

Caleb McConnell

6-7/190

So.

In his first career start, McConnell managed 4pts, 2rebs, 1ast and 1stl.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/245

So.

Harper was also tied for a team high on points on Thursday, finishing with 11.

Myles Johnson

6-10/255

So.

Johnson finished Thursday's game with 9pts, 7rebs, 1ast and 1 block.

NIAGARA RECORD LAST SEASON: 13-19 (6-12) / Notable wins against Army, Iona, Norfolk State and Pittsburgh.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the third ever matchup between the two schools. The series is tied at one each, with the most recent victory coming in 2016, when the Scarlet Knights won 78-65.

