After a win against Bryant on Thursday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are trying to make it two wins in a row when the Niagara Purple Eagles come to town. Like Rutgers, Niagara is also 1-0 on the season with a victory against Drexel on Friday night.



Here's everything you need to know about Sunday afternoon's contest.

TV: BTN Plus

WHEN: Sunday at 1:00p.m. EST

WHO: Niagara Purple Eagles at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Niagara - 326 / Rutgers - 74