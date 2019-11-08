PREVIEW: The Niagara Purple Eagles come to town!
After a win against Bryant on Thursday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are trying to make it two wins in a row when the Niagara Purple Eagles come to town. Like Rutgers, Niagara is also 1-0 on the season with a victory against Drexel on Friday night.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday afternoon's contest.
TV: BTN Plus
WHEN: Sunday at 1:00p.m. EST
WHO: Niagara Purple Eagles at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Niagara - 326 / Rutgers - 74
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
James Towns
|
5-10/170
|
Sr.
|
Two time MAC player of the week last year, scored a team high 17 points vs. Drexel.
|
6-2/160
|
So.
|
The New York native is a dangerous deep ball threat, he shot 52% from three last year.
|
6-3/180
|
So.
|
Last season Solomon averaged 7.8ppg and 2.3rbg along with shooting 38% from three.
|
Nick MacDonald
|
6-5/185
|
Fr.
|
MacDonald was a prep kid at St. Thomas More, where he averaged 13ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.0apg.
|
Greg Kuakumensah
|
6-6/200
|
Jr.
|
Only started one game last year, but appeared in all 30. He scored in double digits twice in those 30 games.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
The former three-star is averaging 11.4ppg, 2.7apg and 2.7rpg throughout his career.
|
6-4/205
|
So.
|
Scored a team high 11 points on Thursday, his 14th time scoring in double digits.
|
6-7/190
|
So.
|
In his first career start, McConnell managed 4pts, 2rebs, 1ast and 1stl.
|
6-6/245
|
So.
|
Harper was also tied for a team high on points on Thursday, finishing with 11.
|
6-10/255
|
So.
|
Johnson finished Thursday's game with 9pts, 7rebs, 1ast and 1 block.
NIAGARA RECORD LAST SEASON: 13-19 (6-12) / Notable wins against Army, Iona, Norfolk State and Pittsburgh.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the third ever matchup between the two schools. The series is tied at one each, with the most recent victory coming in 2016, when the Scarlet Knights won 78-65.