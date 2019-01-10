Rutgers returns to Piscataway for a two-match weekend, taking on the University of Wisconsin on Friday night, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys Sunday afternoon. The weekend will provide both team and individual tests, giving fans the perspective of just where Rutgers ranks amongst the top teams in college wrestling. Wisconsin and first year Badger head coach, Chris Bono, brings a number of ranked wrestlers to the table, and will be the favorite coming into the Friday night dual. The Badgers are 6 – 1 on the season, with their lone loss coming from Ohio State.

125-POUND MATCHUP - Shane Metzler vs. No. 16 Connor Brown It has not been an easy year for Shane Metzler. The first-year starter brings a .500 record to the table, and has given up a number of bonus point defeats. His opponent, Connor Brown, is a returning NCAA qualifier, and a transfer from South Dakota State. Metzler has to keep this close heading into the third period, hoping to either give himself a shot to win the bout, or at the very least, avoid giving up bonus points. PREDICTION: Brown via major decision TEAM SCORE: 4 – 0 Wisconsin

133-POUND MATCHUP - No. 2 Nick Suriano vs. Jens Lantz Suriano has been on fire this season, and will look to put on a clinic prior to his Sunday showdown with Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix. Jens Lantz, a 9 – 8 redshirt senior, will not be much of a problem for Suriano. Wisconsin coach, Chris Bono, is most likely telling Lantz to do his best to avoid bonus points here. This will be an opportunity for The Scarlet Knights to regain the early lead. PREDICTION: Suriano via Technical Fall TEAM SCORE: 5 – 4 Rutgers

141 - POUND MATCHUP - Peter Lipari vs. No. 16 Tristian Moran This weight class has been a carrousel for Rutgers with Lipari and Mike Van Brill. Lipari has an opportunity to secure his spot by knocking off a ranked foe in Moran. Lipari will come up short here, but will hold it to a decision. Minimizing bonus points will be crucial for Rutgers if they want a chance at winning this dual, and Lipari will help that effort here. PREDICTION: Moran via decision TEAM SCORE: 7 – 5 Wisconsin

149 - POUND MATCHUP - No. 2 Anthony Ashnault vs. No. 13 Cole Martin We’ve seen Anthony Ashnault do some special things throughout his career on the banks, but he has never had a season like he is this year. The sixth-year senior is 13 – 0 with eleven bonus point victories. Martin is ranked, but make it bonus point win number twelve for Ashnault. The Knights take back the lead thanks to several ankle picks and tilts from AA. PREDICTION: Ashnault via major decision TEAM SCORE: 9 – 7 Rutgers

149 - POUND MATCHUP - No. 15 John Van Brill vs. Zander Wick Van Brill has been inconsistent at best this season. The 2018 NCAA qualifier has had some disappointing losses, alongside some stellar wins. Zander Wick certainly is not the caliber of wrestler that his brother Evan is. However, Wick, like Van Brill, is very long, and can pull a big move, or two, out of his back pocket. This will be a wild one, but Van Brill wins the 50/50 scrambles, and is able to retake the lead for Rutgers heading into the break. PREDICTION: Van Brill via decision TEAM SCORE: 12– 7 Rutgers

165 - POUND MATCHUP - Stephan Glasgow vs. No. 3 Evan Wick Glasgow has had a bit of a bumpy freshman campaign. Though looking sharp with his technique, being undersized for the weight, along with a nagging knee injury, have created a tough first year for Steph Glasgow. Things do not get any easier on Friday for the Bound Brook native, as he takes on No. 3 Evan Wick. Wick is extremely tall, and in street clothes, could probably be mistaken for a basketball player. Wick is very dangerous on top, using his length to secure a gritty boot ride. PREDICTION: Wick via major decision TEAM SCORE: 12 – 11 Rutgers

174 – POUND MATCHUP - Joe Grello or Willie Scott vs. No. 10 Ryan Christensen Most people would probably think that Willie Scott would get the nod here. It is certainly possible, but Grello is most likely the guy. Though Scott has had a nice couple of weeks, between the Rider dual and Midlands, he is a one-dimensional wrestler. Whoever it may be for Rutgers will see No. 10 Ryan Christensen across the mat. Christensen is fun to watch, as he brings a combination of power and speed to the mat. Grello is more of a technician, and gives the Knights the opportunity to keep this bout close. Scott is deadly from top, but does not bring much to the table aside from that. Grello keeps it to a decision. PREDICTION: Christensen via decision TEAM SCORE: 14 – 12 Wisconsin

174 – POUND MATCHUP - No. 16 Nick Gravina vs. Mason Reinhardt Nick Gravina is certainly not back to old form just yet, but he is still tough as all hell, gutting out two decisions in his first two matches back. Gravina will see the unranked, Mason Reinhardt, who will not lie over for the sixth-year Scarlet Knight. Gravina will be tested once again, but his guts and determination give him and the Knights another victory in this dual. Rutgers regains thanks to a Gravina decision. PREDICTION: Gravina via decision TEAM SCORE: 15 – 14 Rutgers

174 – POUND MATCHUP - Matthew Correnti vs Andrew Salemme Matt Correnti seems to finally be finding his old form. The redshirt sophomore is on a six-match winning streak. Andrew Salemme has been starting this season, as Beau Breske has been wrestling unattached this season. Salemme is 1 – 12 on the year, and should give Correnti a chance to win with some possible bonus points. A win forces Wisconsin to get bonus points at heavyweight. A pin locks the victory for Rutgers, where anything less leaves the door open for Wisconsin. Correnti gets bonus, but not the pin. PREDICTION: Correnti via major decision TEAM SCORE: 19– 14 Rutgers

