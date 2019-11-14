**These articles are typically premium, but for our first preview we decided to make it free to show the wrestling guys a preview of what they will get on the premium side of the site**

After a solid showing across the board for Rutgers wrestling at the Journeyman Classic, head coach Scott Goodale is going to have to make several decisions moving forward about his starting lineup. This weekend, Rutgers is on the West Coast for two duals in hopes of continuing their undefeated streak, and solidifying the starters moving forward. Rutgers will wrestle Fresno State Friday evening, and then take on CSU Bakersfield Sunday afternoon before returning back to the Garden State. Both teams should not pose much of a threat to the Scarlet Knights, as the two opponents have a combined 0-5 record. With the Scarlet Knights back in action, TKR is going to take a dive into the first of the two away duals this weekend, with a weight-by-weight, in-depth breakdown of Rutgers wrestling’s dual with the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs come in with an 0–3 record under head coach, two-time NCAA champion, Terry Steiner. Steiner is in his third stint as a head coach, being the Bulldog’s only head coach since the wrestling program’s reinstatement in 2016. Fresno State was at the RAC last season in the Scarlet Knight’s home opener, where Rutgers won by a score of 30-6 in their previous meeting.

Malcolm Robinson (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

125-POUNDS: NIC AGUILAR OR MALCOLM ROBINSON VS. ROBERT GARCIA (0-1) THE SKINNY: Neither Nic Aguilar nor Malcolm Robinson appear at the Journeyman Classic last weekend, but both wrestlers did see time in opening weekend. Aguilar wrestled in the Princeton Open, where he took second place, going 4–1 on the day. Robinson wrestled at the home opening quad, and did have an ugly loss, but bounced back with a win over 2019 DII national champion, Brendan Howard of Pitt-Johnstown. It is possible we see both wrestlers over the weekend in Cali. Whoever gets the nod on Friday should cruise to a win. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via major decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 4–0

Sammy Alvarez (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

133-POUNDS: NO. 11 SAMMY ALVAREZ VS. GARY JOINT (1-2) THE SKINNY: Sammy Alvarez picked up not one, but two ranked wins at the Journeyman Classic. Alvarez showed that the hype surrounding this talented freshman is real. Alvarez did have a disappointing loss against Pitt-Johnstown two weeks ago, meaning he has some things to clean up. This weekend will be a great opportunity for him to continue to fine-tune his craft, and continue to adjust to the collegiate style. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via major decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 8–0

Jojo Aragona (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

141-POUNDS: NO. 24 JOJO ARAGONA VS. DJ LLOREN (0-2) THE SKINNY: Jojo Aragona saw his first true test of the season last week, as he lost to Nebraska’s No. 7 Chad Red by a score of 4–1. Aragona, like Alvarez, has some adjustments to make, but he proved he will be a star for Rutgers wrestling. With Pete Lipari entering the transfer portal over the week, it is apparent that we will see Aragona from start to finish this year. Look for this rookie to continue to impress over the weekend. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via tech fall TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 13–0

Gerard Angelo (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

149-POUNDS: GERARD ANGELO VS. GREG GAXIOLA (2-1) THE SKINNY: Nick Santos defeated both Gerard Angelo and Jake Benner to be the starter at 149-pounds. Unfortunately for Santos, he has once again been bit by the injury bug, and will miss significant time. Fortunately for Rutgers, they have quality depth, and should not miss a beat at 149-pounds, despite losing their starting grappler. Gerard Angelo is 4 – 1 on the season, but his spot isn’t secured just yet. He will most likely get the nod for both duals over the weekend, so this will be a prime opportunity to separate himself from Benner as the clear-cut starter. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 16–0

Mike Van Brill (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

157-POUNDS: MIKE VAN BRILL VS. JACOB WRIGHT (3–0) THE SKINNY: There is good news and bad news regarding Mike Van Brill’s performance last weekend. Bad news is, he went 1 – 2 at the Journeyman Classic. Good news is, those two loses were very tight matches to ranked opponents. Meaning, MVB is not far away from the top crop of kids in this country. Like his brother John, consistency will be the name of the game for Van Brill. When this kid is on, he is as dangerous as anyone. Can MVB get back on track, and keep progressing towards the upper echelon of talent at 157-pounds? He certainly can. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 19–0

Brett Donner (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

165-POUNDS: BRETT DONNER OR JACKSON TURLEY VS. ADAM KEMP (0-3) THE SKINNY: Both Donner and Turley have seen time in duals and at the Journeyman. Both Scarlet Knights were undefeated at the Classic, making Coach Goodale’s decision even more difficult for this weight class. Like 125, this is a case where we can see both wrestlers get a go over the weekend. Being that the talent is not all that formidable, it may not be the best indicator. But it should be an opportunity for both wrestlers to get a win under their belt. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via major decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 22 – 0

Joe Grello (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

174-POUNDS: NO. 15 JOE GRELLO VS. NO. 16 JACKSON HEMAUER (2-1) THE SKINNY: If there was one weight Rutgers wrestling fans would want to see tested, it is here at 174-pounds. Joe Grello is coming off of a NCAA qualifying year, which has led to high expectations for the Bergen Catholic native in 2019–20. Grello will see Fresno State’s only ranked wrestler, Jackson Hemauer, who is also a NCAA qualifier. Hemauer, like Grello, does not put a lot of points of the board, but keeping the match tight won’t do any favors for either wrestler. Which ever man opens up his offense will win this bout of ranked foes. This is something the coaching staff has been looking for from Grello. This would be an opportune time for the Scarlet Knight to show just how good he is from his feet. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 25 – 0



BILLY JANZER (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

184-POUNDS: BILLY JANZER VS. DOMINIC KINCAID (0-0) THE SKINNY: Rutgers fans have to be enamored with Billy Janzer. The two-time state champion out of Delsea Regional brings a grit and attitude that Rutgers wrestling is not always known for. Janzer definitely has some kinks to work out in his game, but his intangibles offer an unlimited upside. Fans will see Billy Janzer progress as his season goes on, and will be more impressed by the match. Look for Janzer to open up this weekend, and be the pitbull that fans saw on opening day. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 28 – 0

Jordan Pagano (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

197-POUNDS: MATTHEW CORRENTI OR NO. 14 JORDAN PAGANO VS. RYAN REYES (1-2) THE SKINNY: Despite having depth at this weight, Coach Goodale should be playing the hot hand at 197-pounds. There may not be a hotter hand on this team than Jordan Pagaon. Pagano has made the most of his final season thus far, picking up two ranked wins over the weekend. His performance at Journeyman should give him the spot for now, and it will be a matter of proving he is the guy, week in and week out. Fans should expect Jordy Pagano to come out with a chip on his shoulder, defending the spot he should rightfully feel belongs to him. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via major decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers leads 32 – 0



HEAVYWEIGHT: NO. 21 CHRISTIAN COLUCCI VS. RANDY GONZALEZ (0-3) Christian Colucci has undoubtedly shown growth early on in his second year as a Scarlet Knight. He has opened up his offense from his feet, has taken more risks, and is being stingier from the top position. There is no reason why the Rutgers big man should be any different this weekend. This will be a great opportunity for him to keep momentum trending upward. Confidence will be key for Colucci moving forward, and two wins this weekend will keep that self-belief rising. MATCH RESULT: Rutgers via major decision TEAM SCORE: Rutgers wins 36-0