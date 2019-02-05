PREVIEW: Rutgers welcomes No. 7 Michigan to a sold out RAC
Last week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team split both of the game they played in against Indiana and Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights beat the Hoosiers 66-58 on Wednesday, but ending up suffering a tough 76-62 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Tonight the Scarlet Knights will look to add to bounce back in a sold out arena, as they are set to welcome the number seven ranked Michigan Wolverines to town.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.
WHEN: Tuesday at 8pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10) vs. No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (20-2)
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 95 / Michigan - 6
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Baker is averaging 13.2 ppg, 4.0 apg and 2.8 rpg in his sophomore season.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
The former four-star is averaging 8.1 points per game on the year, while shooting 36%.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
Only playing 19.6 minutes per game, Harper manages to score 6.3 ppg and 3.0 rpg.
|
6-7/240
|
Jr.
|
Coming off a monster game against OSU where he finished with 19pts, 8rebs and 6asts.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
Doorson went 4-of-4 against Ohio State and finished with a season high 9 points.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Zavier Simpson
|
6-0/190
|
Jr.
|
Coming off a game against Iowa where he had 10pts, 8rebs and 7asts.
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-5/195
|
So.
|
Former Rivals150 guard averages 12.8 points per game on the year.
|
Charles Matthews
|
6-6/205
|
Sr.
|
Averaging 12.6 points per game, which is the teams third most this season.
|
Ignas Brazdeikis
|
6-7/215
|
Jr.
|
Coming off a big game versus Iowa, where he finished with 16 points and 6 rebounds.
|
Jon Teske
|
7-1/260
|
Jr.
|
Not the best scoring option, but Teske has provided a solid prescience down low for the Wolverines. Averaging 8.9ppg, 6.4rpg.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 20-2 (3-6) / Significant wins against No. 8 Villanova, No. 11 North Carolina, No. 19 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th game between the two schools, and Michigan leads the series 9-0. The Wolverines last one in January of 2018, by a final score of 62-47.