Last week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team split both of the game they played in against Indiana and Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights beat the Hoosiers 66-58 on Wednesday, but ending up suffering a tough 76-62 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Tonight the Scarlet Knights will look to add to bounce back in a sold out arena, as they are set to welcome the number seven ranked Michigan Wolverines to town.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Tuesday at 8pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10) vs. No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (20-2)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 95 / Michigan - 6