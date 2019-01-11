Earlier this week, the Rutgers men's basketball team is coming off the team's biggest victory of the Steve Pikiell era as the team beat No. 16/17 Ohio State by a final score of 64-61.

Saturday, the Scarlet Knights will look to keep momentum as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an afternoon matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Saturday at 12:30pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3)

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minnesota)



KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 107 / Minnesota - 57