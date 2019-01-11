PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to travel west to take on Minnesota
Earlier this week, the Rutgers men's basketball team is coming off the team's biggest victory of the Steve Pikiell era as the team beat No. 16/17 Ohio State by a final score of 64-61.
Saturday, the Scarlet Knights will look to keep momentum as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an afternoon matchup.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
WHEN: Saturday at 12:30pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3)
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 107 / Minnesota - 57
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Finished with 15 points and hit game winner against No. 16/17 Ohio State.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
Coming off a career game, where he lead the team with 16 total points vs. Ohio State.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
In his first start vs. Ohio State, Harper finished with 12pts, 3rebs, and 2asts.
|
6-9/245
|
Jr.
|
Former JUCO finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds against a very tough OSU defense on Wednesday.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
Along with having 5 points and 7 rebounds, Doorson also finished with a team high 3 blocks versus OSU.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
Sr.
|
Recently finished with 10pts against a tough Maryland team.
|
6-5/195
|
Fr.
|
Teams highest three point % (Avg. 2 shots a game) - shooting 39.5% on the year.
|
6-6/250
|
Jr.
|
Former No. 52 player in the country, Coffey is leading the team in scoring with 15.5ppg.
|
6-6/250
|
Sr.
|
Murphy is averaging a double-double on the season with 14.5ppg and 12.0rpg.
|
6-10/225
|
Fr.
|
Finished last game with a double-double (11pts, 11rebs) against a tough UMD team.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 12-3 (2-2) / Significant wins against Washington, No. 24 Nebraska, and No. 22 Wisconsin
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th contest between the two schools and Minnesota leads the series 7-2, but Rutgers holds the most recent victory after a 65-54 victory last year in the B1G tournament.
--------------------------------------------------------------
