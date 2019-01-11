Ticker
basketball

PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to travel west to take on Minnesota

Brad Penner - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Earlier this week, the Rutgers men's basketball team is coming off the team's biggest victory of the Steve Pikiell era as the team beat No. 16/17 Ohio State by a final score of 64-61.

Saturday, the Scarlet Knights will look to keep momentum as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an afternoon matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Saturday at 12:30pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3)

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 107 / Minnesota - 57

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/180

So.

Finished with 15 points and hit game winner against No. 16/17 Ohio State.

Montez Mathis

6-4/200

Fr.

Coming off a career game, where he lead the team with 16 total points vs. Ohio State.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/230

Fr.

In his first start vs. Ohio State, Harper finished with 12pts, 3rebs, and 2asts.

Shaq Carter

6-9/245

Jr.

Former JUCO finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds against a very tough OSU defense on Wednesday.

Shaq Doorson

7-0/275

5th-Sr.

Along with having 5 points and 7 rebounds, Doorson also finished with a team high 3 blocks versus OSU.
PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Dupree McBrayer

6-4/180

Sr.

Recently finished with 10pts against a tough Maryland team.

Gabe Kalscheur

6-5/195

Fr.

Teams highest three point % (Avg. 2 shots a game) - shooting 39.5% on the year.

Amir Coffey

6-6/250

Jr.

Former No. 52 player in the country, Coffey is leading the team in scoring with 15.5ppg.

Jordan Murphy

6-6/250

Sr.

Murphy is averaging a double-double on the season with 14.5ppg and 12.0rpg.

Daniel Oturu

6-10/225

Fr.

Finished last game with a double-double (11pts, 11rebs) against a tough UMD team.

RECORD THIS SEASON: 12-3 (2-2) / Significant wins against Washington, No. 24 Nebraska, and No. 22 Wisconsin

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th contest between the two schools and Minnesota leads the series 7-2, but Rutgers holds the most recent victory after a 65-54 victory last year in the B1G tournament.

--------------------------------------------------------------

