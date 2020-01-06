The Rutgers men's basketball team is riding high as they are now on a five game win streak after a big 17 point victory over Nebraska last Friday night.

On the flip side, the Penn State Nittany Lions are also entering tonight's game on a five game winning streak of their own, as they took down multiple ranked opponents in Maryland and most recently Iowa.

On Tuesday night, one of those winning streaks will come to an end, as the Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions are set face off on the hardwood.

Listed below is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Penn State - 21 / Rutgers - 43

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!