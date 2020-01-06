News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to host ranked Penn State team

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
The Rutgers men's basketball team is riding high as they are now on a five game win streak after a big 17 point victory over Nebraska last Friday night.

On the flip side, the Penn State Nittany Lions are also entering tonight's game on a five game winning streak of their own, as they took down multiple ranked opponents in Maryland and most recently Iowa.

On Tuesday night, one of those winning streaks will come to an end, as the Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions are set face off on the hardwood.

Listed below is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Penn State - 21 / Rutgers - 43

PROJECTED PENN STATE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Jamari Wheeler

6-1/170

Jr.

Shooting 55.6% from the field this year and second on the team in assists per game (2.9apg).

Myreon Jones

6-3/175

So.

Scored 14+ points in six of the last seven games, averaging 14.5 points per game.

Myles Dread

6-4/215

So.

Streaky shooter who makes 32.7% of his shots and recently scored 12 against Iowa.

Lamar Stevens

6-8/225

Sr.

Former Rivals100 forward leads Penn State in scoring 16.4ppg this year.

Mike Watkins

6-9/254

Sr.

Averages a near double-double this year with 11.2 ppg and 9.4rpg.

PENN STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-2 (1-1) / Notable wins against Alabama, Georgetown, Maryland and Syracuse.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 67th matchup between the two schools. Penn State leads the series 38-29, with each team winning a game last season.

