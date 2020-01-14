PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to host Indiana Hoosiers later today
The Rutgers men's basketball team is looking to bounce back after a tough 54-51 loss to Illinois on Sunday afternoon. Later today the Scarlet Knights will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to town for yet another Big Ten conference matchup as they hope to get back to their winning ways.
Listed below is everything you need to know about tonight's game.
TV: BTN
SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5
WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Indiana Hoosiers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Indiana - 35 / Rutgers - 33
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/190
|
So.
|
Recently had 13pts, 7rebs, 1ast, 1blk and 4stls in the big victory over #11 Ohio State.
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 10.8ppg on 45.5% shooting so far this season.
|
6-7/230
|
Jr.
|
Third highest scorer on the team (11.8ppg), also averages 50% from the field.
|
6-9/245
|
Fr.
|
The former No. 35 overall player in the class of '19, averages a team-high 14.6 points per game.
|
6-11/245
|
Jr.
|
The Butler grad transfer has snagged 10+ rebounds in four of their last five games.
INDIANA RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-3 (3-2) / Notable wins against No. 17 Florida State, No. 11 Ohio State, UConn and Notre Dame.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th matchup between the two schools. Indiana leads the series 2-7, with each team winning one game a piece last season.