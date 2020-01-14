News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to host Indiana Hoosiers later today

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Rutgers men's basketball team is looking to bounce back after a tough 54-51 loss to Illinois on Sunday afternoon. Later today the Scarlet Knights will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to town for yet another Big Ten conference matchup as they hope to get back to their winning ways.

Listed below is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

TV: BTN

SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5

WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Indiana Hoosiers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Indiana - 35 / Rutgers - 33

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Rob Phinisee

6-1/190

So.

Recently had 13pts, 7rebs, 1ast, 1blk and 4stls in the big victory over #11 Ohio State.

Al Durham

6-4/185

Jr.

Averaging 10.8ppg on 45.5% shooting so far this season.

Justin Smith

6-7/230

Jr.

Third highest scorer on the team (11.8ppg), also averages 50% from the field.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

6-9/245

Fr.

The former No. 35 overall player in the class of '19, averages a team-high 14.6 points per game.

Joey Brunk

6-11/245

Jr.

The Butler grad transfer has snagged 10+ rebounds in four of their last five games.

INDIANA RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-3 (3-2) / Notable wins against No. 17 Florida State, No. 11 Ohio State, UConn and Notre Dame.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th matchup between the two schools. Indiana leads the series 2-7, with each team winning one game a piece last season.

