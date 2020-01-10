The Rutgers men's basketball team enter this game on a six game winning streak after adding another big win to their resume earlier this week, beating No. 20 Penn State, 11 points on Tuesday.

On the flip side, the Illinois hoops team is coming into this game on a two game conference winning streak after two big wins against Purdue and Wisconsin.



Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest between the

TV: BTN

WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fighting Illini

WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 34 / Illinois - 29