PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops heads to the midwest to take on Illinois
The Rutgers men's basketball team enter this game on a six game winning streak after adding another big win to their resume earlier this week, beating No. 20 Penn State, 11 points on Tuesday.
On the flip side, the Illinois hoops team is coming into this game on a two game conference winning streak after two big wins against Purdue and Wisconsin.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest between the
TV: BTN
WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fighting Illini
WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 34 / Illinois - 29
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-2/175
|
Jr.
|
Recently had 12pts, 2rebs, 1ast and 1stl against Purdue.
|
6-3/210
|
Jr.
|
Former four-star recruit averaging 2.9ppg, 4.1rpg and 1.3apg this season.
|
6-5/185
|
So.
|
No. 30 overall recruit in 2018 class, leads team in scoring averaging 15.3ppg.
|
6-9/235
|
So.
|
The Patrick School alum is shooting over 50% from the field and around 30% from three this year.
|
7-0/290
|
Fr.
|
Former No. 45 overall player in 2019 class, averages a near double-double (15.0ppg / 9.1rpg) on the season.
ILLINOIS RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-5 (3-2) / Notable wins against No. 5 Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the ninth matchup between the two schools. Illinois leads the series 1-7, with the most recent win coming last season when the Illini beat the Scarlet Knights 99-94 in overtime on February 9th, 2019