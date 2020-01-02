News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops heads out west to take on Nebraska

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RichieSRivals
After a big 40+ point win over Caldwell University this past Monday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back and ready to start conference play as they head out to the midwest to take on Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers are currently 6-7 on the year with losses against Creighton, George Mason, Georgia Tech, Indiana, North Dakota, Southern Utah, and UC-Riverside.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's contest.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 8:00p.m. EST

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Nebraska Cornhuskers

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 51 / Nebraska - 139

PROJECTED NEBRASKA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Second on team in scoring and first in assists, averaging 12.8ppg and 6.4apg.

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Lone holdover from Tim Miles era and New Jersey native. Recently scored 25 against Indiana.

Haanif Cheatham

6-6/195

Sr.

Former Rivals100 / Marquette transfer leads team in scoring (13.1ppg)

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

6-6/206

Jr.

Iceland native shoots 48% from the field and 78% from the line this year.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

The French native is coming off his first double-double of the year vs. Texas AM-CC. (11 points & 14 rebounds)

NEBRASKA RECORD THIS SEASON: 6-7 (1-1) / Notable wins against Purdue, South Florida and Washington State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools. Nebraska lead the series 8-4, with both team each winning a game against one another last season.

{{ article.author_name }}