After a big 40+ point win over Caldwell University this past Monday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back and ready to start conference play as they head out to the midwest to take on Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers are currently 6-7 on the year with losses against Creighton, George Mason, Georgia Tech, Indiana, North Dakota, Southern Utah, and UC-Riverside.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's contest.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 8:00p.m. EST

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Nebraska Cornhuskers

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 51 / Nebraska - 139