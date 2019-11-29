This is it. The end of the season is finally here. The Rutgers football team is set to take on Penn State in the final game of the year. Rutgers is coming off a 27-0 loss to Michigan State. Penn State is fresh off a hard-fought 28-17 loss to Ohio State. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday’s game. WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions WHEN/TV: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., BTN (Big Ten Network) WHERE: Beaver Stadium - University Park, Pennsylvania

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WIDE RECEIVER KJ HAMLER THE SKINNY: Hamler is one of the top wide receivers in the country due to his excellent speed and playmaking ability after the catch. Heading into the final week of the college football season, Hamler has 49 receptions, 836 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. When you watch his film, he does a nice job of understanding defensive backs leverages and uses it to create extra space in short areas and does a good job of tracking the football. He can also be a weapon on special teams from time to time when needed. Hamler has the skill and potential to be the perfect slot receiver in the NFL because of his versatility to do so many different things on the football field.

LINEBACKER MICAH PARSONS THE SKINNY: Parsons might only be a sophomore, but he is already a leader for the Nittany Lions defense. Last season he got plenty of playing time as a true freshman and has built on his early success so far into year two. What makes Parsons such a great linebacker is his physical toughness and willingness to fly around the field to find the ball. He is built like a tank in the middle and has shown that he can be a violent hitter at the point of contact. Once he gets downhill in a hurry, tracking the ball carrier and plays with great pad level. Parsons has the potential to be a future first round pick in the future.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 30th ever matchup between the two schools. Penn State currently leads the series 27-2 and has a winning streak of 12.

