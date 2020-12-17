The Rutgers Football team is back home this week as they are set to welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Garden State for their final game of the 2020 regular season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK ADRIAN MARTINEZ

THE SKINNY: Martinez is a dual-threat quarterback that has shown he can have a live arm while being extremely effective as a runner from the quarterback position. Martinez currently has thrown for 800 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 1 interception while completing 68.3 percent of his passes. Martinez is also the team’s leading rusher with 364 rushing yards and leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 5. Martinez will be a key player to look out for facing a good Rutgers defensive team.

WIDE RECEIVER WAN'DALE ROBINSON

THE SKINNY: Robinson has been the go-to weapon in the Nebraska offense. This season Robinson currently has 45 receptions and 382 receiving yards. He hasn’t seen the end zone, but Robinson is a primary target in the Cornhusker pass game. Robinson works in the slot majority of the time but it’s his ability after the catch that makes him a threat to opposing defenses.

LINEBACKER JOJO DOMANN

THE SKINNY: Domann is one of the key players on the Nebraska defense. Domann currently leads the team with 56 total tackles (34 solo and 22 assist) and 2 force fumbles. Domann is an instinctive defensive player that doesn’t over pursuit on plays many times. His read and react technique in run responsibility are what allows him to be in the best position to make plays. Domann transitions into pass coverage well when playing in zone coverage too.