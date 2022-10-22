News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to welcome Indiana to town following bye week

Anthony Siciliano • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer

Rutgers Football is back inside of SHI Stadium this weekend following a bye week for another Big Ten matchup this weekend versus the Indiana Hoosiers.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME NOTES....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers

WHEN: Saturday (October 22nd) at Noon ET || BTN

WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5pts || Over/Under: 47.5pts

2021 HOOSIERS BY THE NUMBERS...

RECORD: 2-10 (0-9)

POINTS PER GAME: 17.3 points

POINTS AGAINST: 33.3 points

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 175.5 yds

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 114.2 yds

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 147.3 yds

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 97.5 yds

KEY INDIANA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...

-- QB Connor Bazelak (184-of-337 for 1,889 yards / 12 TDS)

-- RB Shaun Shivers (99 car. for 437 yards / 9 TDs)

-- WR Cam Camper (41 rec. for 526 yards / 2 TDs)

KEY INDIANA PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- DE/LB Dasan McCullough (28 total tackles, 4 sacks)

-- LB Aaron Casey (55 total tackles)

-- LB Cam Jones (54 total tackles)

KEY INDIANA PLAYERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS (2022 stats)....  

-- K Charles Campbell (longest of 51 yards)

-- P James Evans (1714 yards, longest punt of 61 yards)

