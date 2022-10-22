PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to welcome Indiana to town following bye week
Rutgers Football is back inside of SHI Stadium this weekend following a bye week for another Big Ten matchup this weekend versus the Indiana Hoosiers.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers
WHEN: Saturday (October 22nd) at Noon ET || BTN
WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5pts || Over/Under: 47.5pts
PREGAME COVERAGE
- VIDEO: NCAA Football 14 SIM -- RUTGERS VS. INDIANA
- VIDEO: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS INDIANA MATCHUP
- PODCAST PREVIEW FT. THE HOSSIER'S KEEGAN NICKOSON
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 HOOSIERS BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 2-10 (0-9)
POINTS PER GAME: 17.3 points
POINTS AGAINST: 33.3 points
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 175.5 yds
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 114.2 yds
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 147.3 yds
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 97.5 yds
KEY INDIANA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...
-- QB Connor Bazelak (184-of-337 for 1,889 yards / 12 TDS)
-- RB Shaun Shivers (99 car. for 437 yards / 9 TDs)
-- WR Cam Camper (41 rec. for 526 yards / 2 TDs)
KEY INDIANA PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- DE/LB Dasan McCullough (28 total tackles, 4 sacks)
-- LB Aaron Casey (55 total tackles)
-- LB Cam Jones (54 total tackles)
KEY INDIANA PLAYERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS (2022 stats)....
-- K Charles Campbell (longest of 51 yards)
-- P James Evans (1714 yards, longest punt of 61 yards)
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....
2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR INDIANA....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board