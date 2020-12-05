PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK SEAN CLIFFORD

THE SKINNY: Clifford has thrown for 1,233 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 255 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 73 rushing attempts. Clifford is a rhythm quarterback when playing inside the pocket who does a good job of extending plays outside the pocket as well. He can make the difficult off platform and throws on the run while being a threat as a runner in the run game.

WIDE RECEIVER JAHAN DOTSON

THE SKINNY: Dotson is a dynamic wide receiver for the Nittany Lion offense who is a crisp route runner in which he can take the top of the back end of the defense. Dotson currently has 34 receptions, 557 receiving yards, and 6 receiving touchdowns. He averages 16.4 yards per catch, which shows you he is very effective with the football after the catch. Dotson can make the difficult catch’s through traffic while winning 1 on 1 matchups on the outside.

DEFENSIVE END JAYSON OWEH

THE SKINNY: Oweh has shown consistent improvement from the day he stepped on campus at Penn State. Oweh currently has 36 total tackles (19 solo & 17 assist) this season. The range that he plays with allows him to be a force off the edge. What Oweh does a good job of, is applying constant pressure to opposing quarterbacks at all times. Not only does this his skillset give him the opportunity to make plays but because of his pass rushing ability this gives other defensive lineman a chance to take advantage of 1-on-1 opportunities in getting to the opposing quarterback.