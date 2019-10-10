The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team suffered another loss to past week, when the Maryland Terrapins came to town. The Big Ten East Division foe came into SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon and took down the Scarlet Knights, 48-7. This upcoming Saturday, the Rutgers Football team is heading out to the midwest to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in yet another Big Ten east division matchup.

INDIANA HOOSIERS TO WATCH:

WIDE RECEIVER WHOP PHILYOR

-- Junior wide receiver Philyor hails from Tampa, Florida and is probably the Hoosiers most explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. He leads the entire team in all of the top receiving categories with 31 catches, 371 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns so far thi sseason. He’s also made a small contribution in the ground game too, accounting for five rushing attempts for 43 rushing yards. The first thing you notice on tape is that Philyor has some great field awareness when running his routes across the middle and he does a great job of getting yards after the catch. Add in his versatility and he can be lined up all over the field, helping to make him such a dynamic threat.

LINEBACKER REAKWON JONES

--Jones is a fifth year senior who brings plenty of experience and is one of the leader among the Indiana Hoosiers defense. He is a force in the middle of the defense and does a great job of reacting and attacking to find the football in his role. Overall he is an athletic linebacker that moves very well, especially when going laterally. Whenever he sees a hole develop, he hits it like a missile. He has some pretty impressive instincts that should make an NFL team happy in the future.



