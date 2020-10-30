The Rutgers Football team is back after a big win against Michigan State last weekend ass the Scarlet Knights are now set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the team's home opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK MICHAEL PENIX

THE SKINNY: Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lead Indiana to an upset win in week 1versus No. 8 Penn State with a game winning touchdown in overtime. Penix Jr. brings a dual-threat ability to the quarterback position and adds a different element to the Indiana offense. Penix Jr. is improving as a passer and showed that versus a gritty Penn State defense in clutch time. He’s an accurate passer inside the pocket when throwing intermediate/deep passing concepts and is able to extend plays with his feet when flushed outside the pocket.

WIDE RECEIVER WHOP PHILYOR

THE SKINNY: Senior wide receiver Whop Philyor is the leader for the receiving group at Indiana and came up huge versus No. 8 Penn State in week 1 with important catches during key moments of the game to keep the Hoosier offense on the field. Phiylor is known for his impressive route running and ability to get yards after the catch. He’s a natural pass catcher in being able to track the football through the air while maintaining balance and body control.

LINEBACKER MICAH MCFADDEN

THE SKINNY: One of the veteran's on the Hoosier defense is linebacker Micah McFadden who has started as a true freshman back in 2018. As a sophomore McFadden lead the team in tackles and he started his junior season on a good note versus No. 8 Penn State in week 1 with 11 solo tackles. McFadden is a very good tackler in the open field and has a knack for finding the football.McFadden is an explosive tackler when coming downhill to make contact with the ball carrier.NFL teams will keep their eye on Micah McFadden in the future.