The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team is back after an extremely long offseason. The Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Michigan State Spartans in the first game of Greg Schiano's return to the program.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

RUNNING BACK ELIJAH COLLINS

THE SKINNY: Collins emerged as the featured running back in the Michigan State offense in the 2019 football season. Collins rushed for 988 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns on 222 rushing attempts. Collins has very good vision and feel when running holes are developed. Collins is a tough runner when going downhill, but he is very explosive when making lateral movements in the open field. Along with his impressive agility, Collins has an ability to hit another gear when approaching the second level of a defense. Elijah Collins will be the focal point for the Spartan offense in 2020.

WIDE RECEIVER JALEN NAILOR

THE SKINNY: Redshirt Sophomore wide receiver Jalen Nailor is a dynamic playmaker for the Michigan State offense that has shown versatility in being a threat as not only a pass catcher but also contributing in the running game. Nailor is an explosive playmaker that will primary play in the slot but also be used in 1 on 1 matchup scenarios due to the speed and route running he possess. I expect Jalen Nailor to have a bigger role in the 2020 football season.

LINEBACKER ANTJUAN SIMMONS

THE SKINNY: The leader for the Spartan defense is Outside Linebacker Antjuan Simmons who had 90 total tackles (44 solo and 46 assist) and 1 interception as a junior in the 2019 football season. Simmons plays sideline to sideline in tracking down the football from ball carriers. His read and react when plays are developing are control and balance being able to plug gaps before the runner attacks the open hole. In the open field Simmons is a good tackler in 1-on-1 matchups due to staying squared when approaching ball carriers. I expect Simmons to build from his Junior season and have a huge Senior season.