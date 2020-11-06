PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK JUSTIN FIELDS

THE SKINNY: Justin Fields is one of the top quarterbacks in college football and in contention for the Heisman Trophy has put up excellent numbers through two games as he's completed 48 out of 55 passes, 594 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He’s completing 87.3% of passes through the air. Fields has also accounted for 50 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown. When looking at Fields as a passer he can make all the throws inside and outside the pocket. Very accurate passer in all three levels of the passing game. His ability to be a runner makes him that much more of a threat at the position. Justin Fields will be a top 5 draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

WIDE RECEIVER CHRIS OLAVE

THE SKINNY: Chris Olave is one of the many talented pass catching weapons for the Buckeye’s offense. So far this season Olave has 13 receptions, 224 receiving yards (avg. 17.2 ypc) and 2 receiving touchdowns. What makes Olave such a dangerous weapon out on the perimeter is his yards after the catch. He’s able to line up in the slot, outside, or as the lone receiver on the backside for 1-on-1 matchups. What makes Olave the receiver he is, is his smooth route running and ability to win those 1-on-1 matchups. Chris Olave will be an early 2021 NFL Draft pick.

SAFETY MARCUS HOOKER

THE SKINNY: Marcus Hooker is stepping into a bigger role as the starting safety in the back end of the Ohio State defense this season. Hooker is a rangy safety who has shown he can play in the box while being a reliable defender in pass coverage. Hooker is second on the team in total tackles but first in solo tackles. When faced with 1-on-1 matchups with ball carriers in the open field, Hooker is a fundamentally sound tackler. Look for Hooker to gain more confidence as the season goes on as he gets more experience. I expect Marcus Hooker to be a star for Ohio State in the near future.