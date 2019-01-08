TheKnightReport.Net

PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball welcomes Ohio State to the RAC
Last weekend the Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered the teams third in conference loss of the season when the Maryland Terrapins came to town and walked away with a 77-63 win. This week the Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the No. 16 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to town.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
WHEN: Wednesday at 7pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, NJ)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 115 / Ohio State - 22
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
#34 F Kaleb Wesson (2018-19 stats): 17.1ppg, 6.9rpg, 1.5apg
THE SKINNY: The Buckeyes sophomore forward has been very impressive so far this season and has seen a big jump in his scoring. Last season he only averaged around 10 points per game and this year that number has now jumped seven points. Along with scoring in the paint, Wesson also isn't afraid to shot the deep ball. He is shooting 38% from beyond the arc over the past five games. It will be up to Omoruyi to stop one of the top scorers in the Big Ten.
#3 G C.J. Jackson (2018-19 stats): 13.4ppg, 4.4rpg, 3.9apg
THE SKINNY: The senior guard has been one of the most consistent players for the Buckeyes over the past couple of seasons. Right now he is one of the teams best three point shooters, averaging 41.8% from three point land. Some of you may remember Jackson from last season where he finished with 19 points against Rutgers. This year I wouldn't be shocked to see Pikiell use Montez Mathis against Jackson, considering he has been defensing pretty well as of late.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 12-2 (2-1) / Significant wins against Creighton, UCLA, and Minnesota
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the ninth contest between the two schools and Ohio State leads the series 6-2 after a 79-52 victory last season.
