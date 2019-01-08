TheKnightReport.Net

Last weekend the Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered the teams third in conference loss of the season when the Maryland Terrapins came to town and walked away with a 77-63 win. This week the Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the No. 16 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to town. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game. WHEN: Wednesday at 7pm EST, BTN WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, NJ) KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 115 / Ohio State - 22

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#34 F Kaleb Wesson (2018-19 stats): 17.1ppg, 6.9rpg, 1.5apg THE SKINNY: The Buckeyes sophomore forward has been very impressive so far this season and has seen a big jump in his scoring. Last season he only averaged around 10 points per game and this year that number has now jumped seven points. Along with scoring in the paint, Wesson also isn't afraid to shot the deep ball. He is shooting 38% from beyond the arc over the past five games. It will be up to Omoruyi to stop one of the top scorers in the Big Ten.