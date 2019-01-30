PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball welcomes Indiana Hoosiers to the RAC
Over the past week, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team managed to go on a two game conference winning streak. They started off the streak by beating a very solid Nebraska team at home by a score of 76-69 before heading out to Pennsylvania to beat Penn State, 64-60.
The Scarlet Knights will look to continue their winning streak as they welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to town for a Wednesday afternoon matchup.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.
WHEN: Wednesday at 7pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (12-8)
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 98 / Indiana - 43
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
The sophomore guard finished with 20 pts, 2 rebs, 3asts, and 3stls recently vs. Penn State.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
Coming off his fourth straight game where he has finished with 11+ points. Slowly becoming more and more of scoring threat.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
The former four-star is averaging 6.3ppg and 2.9 rpg so far during his freshman season.
|
6-9/245
|
Jr.
|
Carter has been quiet the past couple of games, but he is still averaging 5.6ppg and 4.4rpg.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
Doorson doesn't stuff the stat sheet, but he does manage to play some solid defense averaging 1.1 blocks per game.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Rob Phinisee
|
6-1/182
|
Fr.
|
The former Rivals150 guard is quite the deep threat, averaging 39.6% from beyond the arc.
|
Romeo Langford
|
6-6/215
|
Fr.
|
The former No. 6 overall prospect has been making lots of noise this season. Averaging 17.2 ppg, 5.4rpg, and 2.4 apg.
|
Zach McRoberts
|
6-6/210
|
Sr.
|
The senior guard doesn't contribute a lot on the stat sheet, but he does do a lot defensively.
|
Justin Smith
|
6-7/227
|
So.
|
Recently finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds against Northwestern.
|
Juwan Morgan
|
6-8/232
|
Sr.
|
The teams second leading scorer, averaging 16.8ppg, along with 8.1rpg.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 12-8 (3-6) / Significant wins against No. 24 Marquette, Louisville, and Butler.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the eighth contest between the two schools, and Indiana leads the series 6-1. However the most recent victory belongs to the Scarlet Knights who won last year 76-69 in the Big Ten Tournament.
