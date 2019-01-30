Over the past week, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team managed to go on a two game conference winning streak. They started off the streak by beating a very solid Nebraska team at home by a score of 76-69 before heading out to Pennsylvania to beat Penn State, 64-60.

The Scarlet Knights will look to continue their winning streak as they welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to town for a Wednesday afternoon matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Wednesday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (12-8)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 98 / Indiana - 43