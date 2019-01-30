Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 08:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball welcomes Indiana Hoosiers to the RAC

R3sam1p0cemwcthhukjy
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Over the past week, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team managed to go on a two game conference winning streak. They started off the streak by beating a very solid Nebraska team at home by a score of 76-69 before heading out to Pennsylvania to beat Penn State, 64-60.

The Scarlet Knights will look to continue their winning streak as they welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to town for a Wednesday afternoon matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Wednesday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (12-8)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 98 / Indiana - 43

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/180

So.

The sophomore guard finished with 20 pts, 2 rebs, 3asts, and 3stls recently vs. Penn State.

Montez Mathis

6-4/200

Fr.

Coming off his fourth straight game where he has finished with 11+ points. Slowly becoming more and more of scoring threat.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/230

Fr.

The former four-star is averaging 6.3ppg and 2.9 rpg so far during his freshman season.

Shaq Carter

6-9/245

Jr.

Carter has been quiet the past couple of games, but he is still averaging 5.6ppg and 4.4rpg.

Shaq Doorson

7-0/275

5th-Sr.

Doorson doesn't stuff the stat sheet, but he does manage to play some solid defense averaging 1.1 blocks per game.
PROJECTED INDIANA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Rob Phinisee

6-1/182

Fr.

The former Rivals150 guard is quite the deep threat, averaging 39.6% from beyond the arc.

Romeo Langford

6-6/215

Fr.

The former No. 6 overall prospect has been making lots of noise this season. Averaging 17.2 ppg, 5.4rpg, and 2.4 apg.

Zach McRoberts

6-6/210

Sr.

The senior guard doesn't contribute a lot on the stat sheet, but he does do a lot defensively.

Justin Smith

6-7/227

So.

Recently finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds against Northwestern.

Juwan Morgan

6-8/232

Sr.

The teams second leading scorer, averaging 16.8ppg, along with 8.1rpg.

RECORD THIS SEASON: 12-8 (3-6) / Significant wins against No. 24 Marquette, Louisville, and Butler.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the eighth contest between the two schools, and Indiana leads the series 6-1. However the most recent victory belongs to the Scarlet Knights who won last year 76-69 in the Big Ten Tournament.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Qwv1otat6pvmc19ufca2
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}