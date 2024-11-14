TKR Pod: Maryland Preview with Ahmed Ghafir of Inside the Black and Gold

Mike and Richie are joined by Ahmed Ghafir, the founder and publisher of Inside the Black and Gold and also co-host of the Shell-N-Tell podcast to discuss everything Maryland ahead of Rutgers' matchup with the Terps on the gridiron this weekend. They discuss how the season has gone so far, the vibes around the program, offense, defense and special teams before giving predictions.

