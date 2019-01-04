Last week, the Rutgers men's basketball team finished out-of-conference play with a hard-fought 70-55 victory over Maine on Saturday afternoon. This week, the Scarlet Knights are now set to welcome in conference rival Maryland to town. According to Rutgers Athletics, the game against the Terrapins is considered a sellout.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

WHEN: Saturday at 2pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-3)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 109 / Maryland - 29