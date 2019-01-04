Ticker
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball versus the Maryland Terrapins

Tommy Gilligan - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Last week, the Rutgers men's basketball team finished out-of-conference play with a hard-fought 70-55 victory over Maine on Saturday afternoon. This week, the Scarlet Knights are now set to welcome in conference rival Maryland to town. According to Rutgers Athletics, the game against the Terrapins is considered a sellout.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

WHEN: Saturday at 2pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-3)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 109 / Maryland - 29

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/180

So.

Finished 9 points vs. Maine, and struggled shooting the ball finishing 3-of-11.

Montez Mathis

6-4/200

Fr.

Despite getting dinged up a little bit before halftime, still managed 7pts, 3asts, and 4rebs versus Maine.

Peter Kiss

6-4/200

So.

Off the bench scored 14 points in three made shots against Maine.

Eugene Omoruyi

6-7/240

Jr.

Scored a game high 17 points against Maine.

Shaq Doorson

7-0/275

5th-Sr.

Averages 4.2 points and 5.8 rebounds on the season.
PROJECTED MARYLAND STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Anthony Cowan Jr.

6-0/170

Jr.

Leads team in scoring (16.6 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg).

Eric Ayala

6-5/205

Fr.

True freshman who just recently has taken over as the true point guard for UMD.

Darryl Morsell

6-5/200

So.

Averages 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Jalen Smith

6-10/250

Fr.

Former McDonald's All-American averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Bruno Fernando

7-0/275

So.

Holds a field goal percentage of 69% and averages 14.8 points per game.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 19-13 (18-10) / Significant wins against Butler, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Northwestern.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th contest between the two schools and Maryland leads the series 8-2 after a 61-51 victory last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------

