PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball versus the Maryland Terrapins
Last week, the Rutgers men's basketball team finished out-of-conference play with a hard-fought 70-55 victory over Maine on Saturday afternoon. This week, the Scarlet Knights are now set to welcome in conference rival Maryland to town. According to Rutgers Athletics, the game against the Terrapins is considered a sellout.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
WHEN: Saturday at 2pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-3)
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 109 / Maryland - 29
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Geo Baker
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Finished 9 points vs. Maine, and struggled shooting the ball finishing 3-of-11.
|
Montez Mathis
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
Despite getting dinged up a little bit before halftime, still managed 7pts, 3asts, and 4rebs versus Maine.
|
Peter Kiss
|
6-4/200
|
So.
|
Off the bench scored 14 points in three made shots against Maine.
|
Eugene Omoruyi
|
6-7/240
|
Jr.
|
Scored a game high 17 points against Maine.
|
Shaq Doorson
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
Averages 4.2 points and 5.8 rebounds on the season.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
6-0/170
|
Jr.
|
Leads team in scoring (16.6 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg).
|
Eric Ayala
|
6-5/205
|
Fr.
|
True freshman who just recently has taken over as the true point guard for UMD.
|
Darryl Morsell
|
6-5/200
|
So.
|
Averages 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
|
Jalen Smith
|
6-10/250
|
Fr.
|
Former McDonald's All-American averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
|
Bruno Fernando
|
7-0/275
|
So.
|
Holds a field goal percentage of 69% and averages 14.8 points per game.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 19-13 (18-10) / Significant wins against Butler, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Northwestern.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th contest between the two schools and Maryland leads the series 8-2 after a 61-51 victory last year.
--------------------------------------------------------------
